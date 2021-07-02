CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College became one of 15 NJCAA member colleges chosen to receive $10,000 in grant funding from the NJCAA and the First Point Volleyball Foundation to begin offering men’s volleyball as an official varsity sport in the spring of 2023.
Men’s volleyball is one of four emerging sports in the NJCAA and it will be the 18th intercollegiate athletics offering at FLCC.
The grants were awarded to schools who expressed an interest in starting a collegiate varsity men’s volleyball program on campus over the next couple years.
“The chance to add men’s volleyball as an athletic offering for our student-athletes represents a tremendous enrollment opportunity for Finger Lakes Community College,” said FLCC’s Director of Athletics Samantha Boccacino on flccathletics.com. “Men’s volleyball is a sport that is on the rise, both at the high school level in New York state and around the country at the collegiate level. As we continue to think about how we can recruit and retain new student-athletes, we are looking forward to bringing men’s volleyball to campus.”
Finger Lakes Community College plans to offer men’s volleyball as a club sport during the 2021-2022 academic year. Club competitions will occur mostly during the spring of 2022, the same semester the NJCAA will have teams competing at the varsity level. The Lakers plan on competing at the varsity level beginning with the spring 2023 semester.
Once an FLCC head men’s volleyball coach has been hired, they will be tasked with recruiting student-athletes to join the Lakers’ program beginning with the fall 2021 semester.