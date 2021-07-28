ROCHESTER — The Roberts Wesleyan Redhawks is home to the only collegiate women’s bowling program in the Section V area.
The college has now announced a brand new scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year called, The Millie Ignizio Bowling Merit Scholarship for its women’s bowling program.
The scholarship — worth $7,500 — is renewable for four varsity seasons and is awarded to an incoming female Section V high school graduate.
Selection is based on superior bowling achievement, academic excellence, a strong commitment to volunteer community service and admirable sportsmanship. A total of 42 Section V high schools conducted girls bowling in 2020-21.
Local bowlers Mykenzie Burnett from Shortsville, Paige Barkley from Canandaigua and Hayley Kephart from Sodus are all currently playing at Roberts Wesleyan.
The Redhawks program is on the rise and is an attractive program for any high school female athlete looking to bowl collegiately. In the 2020-2021 season, the Redhawks cracked the top-25 national rankings led by third-year head coach Marion Singleton.
The Redhawks were listed 24th among women’s bowling teams in all NCAA divisions and 11th among Division II and III colleges by the NTCA.
Iginizio — the scholarship’s namesake — currently lives in Greece and grew up in Rochester, where her parents ran a bowling center.
She is a former professional bowler from 1966 to 1974 before making a comeback in the 1980s. She graduated from Franklin High School before turning pro and made a lasting impact at the professional level.
Iginizio began the 1967 season with a win in the Pompano Open and rolled the first 300 game in Professional Women’s Bowling Associations history and went on to win the next event in Tucson, AZ.
Ignizio earned the first of her three USBC Queens titles in her hometown later in 1967 and secured 10 victories, including the 1973 U.S. Women’s Open.
Injuries temporarily stunted her career in 1974 but in her comeback she rolled her second 300 on Feb. 16, 1989.
She was still averaging better than 200 in her comeback but arthritis continued to hold her back from accomplishing even more.
Ignizio was named the Rochester Press-Radio Club’s Local Athlete of the Year in 1966 and 1967 and the club recognized her with the Jean Giambrone Service Award for her exemplary commitment to local women’s sports in 1989.
Ignizio became the youngest woman selected to the Women’s International Bowling Congress (now USBC) Hall of Fame in 1975 and is also a member of the Rochester Women’s Bowling Association, New York State Women’s Bowling Association and Professional Women’s Bowling Association halls of fame.
For more information on the Millie Ignizio Bowling Merit Scholarship, contact the Roberts Athletic Department at (585) 594-6130.