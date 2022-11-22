BETHPAGE — Soon many of the area’s cross country runners will trade their outdoor running shoes for indoor ones — if they haven’t already — in preparation for the indoor track & field season.
The same goes for many collegiate athletes, and former Geneva cross country runner and Daemen junior Camryn Bailey is one of them. But before the collegiate cross country season ends, Bailey is helping Daemen College women’s cross country make a little history.
In the NCAA Division II East Regionals at the Bethpage Polo at the Park grounds on Saturday afternoon, Bailey and the Wildcats placed third and punched its ticket to the Division II NCAA National Championships on Dec. 2 at the Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Wash.
Daemen placed four runners in the top 25 finishers and accumulated a program-best 86 points in the team standings, the highest team finish in program history.
Bailey placed 25th overall with a personal-best time of 23:22.4 — her highest-ever finish at regionals — picking up All-Region honors for the first time in her career. Bailey shaved an astonishing 29 seconds off her previous personal best time (23:51.3), set at the Highlander Invitational earlier this season.
Bailey, the daughter of Geneva’s cross country and track & field coaches Julie and Josh Bailey, is a physical therapy major and has maintained a strong GPA.
“Camryn has a strong work ethic, determination to succeed and self-confidence in her abilities,” Josh Bailey, wrote in an email. “She has put in the many hours of studying to achieve high marks in her studies, she has run the many miles needed to be successful at her sport and now Camryn is using the things she has learned to continue her success at the collegiate level.”
Following the national championship in 10 days, Bailey will turn her attention to the indoor track & field season for Daemen. But before that, there’s still room for a little more history for Bailey and the Wildcats.