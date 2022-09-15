GENESEO — William Smith soccer typically bounces back with a vengeance following a loss. It wasn’t a blowout, but the Herons got the job done and left SUNY Geneseo with a 1-0 win.

After the Herons (3-1) fired 13 shots towards goal, Emma Faso finally found the back of the net in the 72nd minute. William Smith then locked things down on defense and didn’t allow the Knights a shot for the remainder of the game. Amanda Kesler earned the clean sheet for the Herons, making one save.

William Smith visits University of Rochester this Saturday for a 5 p.m. contest.

in other collegiate women’s soccer:

FLCC 2, Jefferson CC 0

HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes hammered Jefferson Community College with shots on goal all throughout the Wednesday afternoon matchup. Four different Lakers registered shots on goal with Allie Bowe and Natalie Lecceardone finding a way past Jefferson’s keeper.

Bowe scored in the second minute and Lecceardone’s goal came in the 82nd minute. Grace Hall picked up the clean sheet for the Lakers (4-1), who have now won four straight. The team will look to extend that streak this Sunday at Genesee Community College.

Keuka 0, Brockport 0, tie

KEUKA PARK — Brockport fired a total of 16 shots but only three found their way on cage. Meanwhile, Keuka only managed three shots but two of them threatened goal. Defensively, the Wolves (2-1-2) kept Brockport off the board thanks to goalkeeper Sam Pelcher who made three saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

Jefferson 4, FLCC 1

HOPEWELL — The search continues for FLCC’s first win of the season. While the Lakers (0-3, 0-1) managed five shots on goal and eight total, there was no stopping Jefferson’s attack.

Carson Williams scored the lone goal for FLCC and Donovan Youmans made 11 saves in net.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

FLCC 25-25-25,

Cayuga 15-8-14

HOPEWELL — Lakers women’s volleyball has found its form that won it a regional championship in 2021. Eight wins in the last nine matches and five straight continued Wednesday night as the Lakers (8-6, 2-0) made quick work of its opponent at home.

FIELD HOCKEY

William Smith 7, Keuka 0

GENEVA — The area’s two closest collegiate field hockey teams collided at McCormack Field and the Herons won just the fourth all-time game between the two sides and the first since 1974.

A goal in the first quarter by Herons’ Emily Leonard got the scoring — and history — started and William Smith caught its stride in the second quarter with four goals to end the half. Leonard scored two more times in the third quarter to put the game away for the Herons. Leonard’s four goals is tied for the most in a single game in William Smith history.

Kristen McCormick made one save in net for William Smith while Linzie Michel and Jordan Nichols split time between the pipes for Keuka and made 18 saves.