GENEVA — It’s not often that the Hobart and William Smith sailing teams get to stay put for a weekend regatta. The team — which typically sends multiple teams to different regattas — got to compete on home water this past weekend for the David Lee Arnoff Trophy.
The Colleges entered two teams in the regatta and each had an ‘A’ and ‘B’ squad for a total of eight sailors on the water in each race for HWS. Out of the nine-team field, on team placed third with 160 points and the other placed sixth with 204 points. The top team was Cornell with 84 and University of Pennsylvania in second with 106 points. HWS spoiled an Ivy League top-three by besting Princeton, which finished in fourth 32 points behind HWS.
The Colleges’ second team missed out on fifth place by six points to University of Wisconsin but finished ahead of Washington College (7th), the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (8th) and the University of Michigan (9th).
In the A Division for the first team, Nick Sessions and Valyn Mogensen placed top 10 in nine races. Sessions and Mogensen had a second place finish in the ninth race. In the B Division for the first team, Eli Gleason, Rachel Duggan, and Cooper Delbridge were in the top 10 five times.
In the A Division for the second team, Thomas Walker and Elijah Goldman placed top 10 in five races and coming in second during the final race. In the B Division for the second team, Pete McGriff and Colin DuBose also placed top 10 in five races.
Less than a month remains in the Fall sailing schedule for HWS. Next weeekend, the Colleges head to New London, Conn. for the Open Atlantic Coast Dinghy Tournament.