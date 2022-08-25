Ed. note For those who don’t know what fantasy football is, it’s an online head-to-head battle from week-to-week against your friends/family. At the beginning of each season there is a draft where you select players from the National Football League. You then play out a regular season in hopes of contending for the playoffs to have a shot at winning your league championship.

Nick Felice’s “Commissioner’s Corner” appears each Thursday during the fantasy football season. Contact Nick at (315) 729-2948 or nfelice@fltimes.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you