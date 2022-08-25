Ed. note For those who don’t know what fantasy football is, it’s an online head-to-head battle from week-to-week against your friends/family. At the beginning of each season there is a draft where you select players from the National Football League. You then play out a regular season in hopes of contending for the playoffs to have a shot at winning your league championship.
Signing up for fantasy football is one thing, drafting can take years to master and can fall apart in just two weeks on bad luck alone.
PREPARING FOR YOUR 2022 DRAFTI’m going to go at this two different ways: give my advice on who I like in this year’s fantasy football draft for fantasy aficionados and also to advise first-time players.
FIRST ROUNDIf this is your first time ever even playing fantasy football, there’s a few ways to look at the draft: to use every bit of analytics out there or just rely on luck; I’ve seen both work. Heck, I’ve been playing for over a decade and I’m still trying to figure it out.
I do know this for certain: no matter the league or the scoring settings, you should draft a top-tier running back if you have one of the first few picks. The only time this wasn’t the case was a long time ago in a world far different: 2016. That year was when wide receivers Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. went back-and-forth for the top two selections. Other than 2016, every year usually sees a running back go first.
The main goal, in my mind, is to draft a stud running back first and then a solid wide receiver with your second-round pick. Sometimes that gets tricky when you have a later first-round pick and some owners like to stack up with two second-tier running backs or two stud wide receivers.
Running backs are too valuable because there are tons to pick from, way more than previous seasons. But, the point is this: there are only about 10-15 running backs that you can count on to get you big points every week. The receiver pool is much deeper so it is vital to draft one running back in the early going of your draft.
The no-brainier first overall selection this year should be Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor, and that goes for both Point per Reception (PPR) and Non-PPR leagues — PPR means that any player can receive a point on a single catch compared to just scoring on how many yards or touchdowns you achieve.
Running backs like Taylor, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey and Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler are PPR beasts because they can catch and run off a screen pass and get a ton of yards. Dual threat running backs = lots of points.
As good as Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (a.k.a. my guy) is, he doesn’t catch a lot of passes so in a PPR league he is less valuable than the three previous running backs mentioned. Even though they should give King Henry the ball more often on the screen play! He’s unstoppable, so give the guy the ball and let him ball (looking at you, Mike Vrabel)!
NEVER, I repeat NEVER draft a quarterback, defense or kicker in the first round. Yes, I said quarterback.
QB’s give the most points as a fantasy player but the value of Buffalo’s Josh Allen is actually not that much of a difference compared to New Orleans’ Jameis Winston. Sorry if I just offended you, Bills Mafia. So, save your early draft picks for more important positions and then once you feel like it’s the right time, scoop up the top QB’s
The only tight end that should even be remotely considered for the first round should be Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. Even San Francisco’s George Kittle is a tad too injury-prone to justify a first-overall pick.
FILLING OUT YOUR ROSTERSo you’ve got running backs and receivers, when is the right time to draft a QB, D/ST (defense/special teams) or K (kicker)?
There are certain times in the early rounds when you feel like you want to snag the top quarterback in Allen or the top defense in the Bills or the top kicker in Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson.
Well for Allen, it’s going to come early. There will always be that one guy in your league that would attempt at getting Allen in the second or third round. If you’re not a Bills fans and you play with a bunch of Buffalo fans, I would say just forget him and take advantage of someone using a first or second round selection on him.
Because, if someone drafts Allen or any other QB in the first round then that’s one pick that frees up a potential fantasy superstar to someone else. See how the draft can be a bit of a chess match?
Guys like Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Chargers’ Justin Herbert and even Dallas’ Dak Prescott are great substitutes if you don’t land Allen.
Prescott and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson might never win a Super Bowl but that doesn’t mean they can’t help you claim eternal fantasy football bragging rights.
Defenses are tough this year.
The Bills are the best option but you really can’t go wrong with any of the top-10 defenses. Defenses are so hit-or-miss from year-to-year that even my New York Giants defense could be a surprise in 2022. As an example, everyone thought that the Washington (Commanders? Football Team? Not sure) defense was going to be top-5 in the league last year. They were 22nd.
As far as kickers go, there are certain weeks when they can make or break a fantasy win, just like on the field. Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson is the top kicker in most leagues but let’s be real: My guy Justin Tucker, the Ravens kicker, is still the top place kicker.
The only thing that keeps Tucker away from being the top fantasy kicker is that his head coach John Harbaugh loves to go for it on 4th and short with Lamar Jackson behind center — who can blame him though? The Ravens could have given Tucker a 50+ yard field goal attempt, which is a ton of fantasy points in most leagues, but why not give it to LJ and let him make defenders look foolish.
To recap: you should save your defense pick for the last four remaining rounds in your draft and kickers for the last two rounds (preferably the last round).
LOVE, HATE and SLEEPERSObviously, drafting aforementioned Taylor or Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp would be an MVP-type selection. If you had either of them on your team in 2021, you most likely won your league or at least played in the championship matchup; they are that good.
But to make this simple, I’ll give three players I love, hate and who I think could be a sleeper in your upcoming draft.
I love Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts and previously mentioned Harris, who should be a stud at running back for the Steelers in 2022.
I hate Aaron Rodgers. Not as a fantasy player but just as an athlete. The three players I would stay away from this year is Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, Rams’ running back Cam Akers and Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown.
My three sleepers are Dallas running back Tony Pollard, Houston running back Dameon Pierce and quarterback Derek Carr.
You have to always remember, I am no fantasy football guru by any means but I’m here to help. Stay tuned for more columns throughout the fantasy football season as I give my loves, hates and sleepers from week-to-week.
Good luck in your draft and just remember: everybody loves their team afterwards, it’s just your time to go there this season to prove that you have the best team.