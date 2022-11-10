We’re only two weeks out from Thanksgiving and after yet another 3-2 week for my five fantasy football leagues, I have a shot at making all my leagues’ playoffs.
November is the playoff clinching month and the only way to make the holiday season better is to be the best in your fantasy football league.
We all have our family leagues and with the holiday get-togethers coming up, you want to have all the bragging rights possible.
Let me see if I can help you this week. I can’t believe it’s Week 10 already.
LOVEI absolutely love my guy Travis Kelce this week. I have the Kansas City tight end in majority of my leagues this year and with him going against the Jaguars this week makes me think that he’s due for one of those monster games.
Who’s excited for some football in Germany on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.?
Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans will take part in that game against the first place Seattle Seahawks. Evans has not recorded a touchdown since Week 4, and I expect that drought to end bright and early Sunday morning.
It is going to be a monster day for the Philadelphia Eagles Defense and Special Teams on Monday Night Football against the Commanders.
The Eagles once again play a weak opponent and once again they will continue their undefeated season.
HATET.J. Hockenson was one of the trades that went under-the-radar during last week’s NFL Trade Deadline. The now Minnesota tight end is playing the Bills in a big Week 10 matchup this Sunday.
Buffalo is ninth-best defense against the tight ends this year so far, and I don’t see Hockenson playing a significant role this week.
I am not a fan of Dameon Pierce this week as his Texans travel to take on my beloved New York Giants. New York is the fifth-best defense against the run, and I love them to destroy Houston in Week 10 coming off the bye.
Do not play Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott this week when they play at the struggling Green Bay Packers. Tony Pollard is slowly starting to become the main guy there and I would think about trading Elliott before his value gets too low. Your league’s trade deadline has to be approaching soon.
SLEEPERSChicago running back Khalil Herbert could be a solid flex play this week when they host Detroit.
The Lions are coming off the big win over Green Bay and Bears quarterback Justin Fields just had himself a day. I believe Chicago is going to run the ball more in Week 10.
You must have saw what Patrick Mahomes just did to the Titans pass defense on Sunday Night Football. As much as I don’t care for Russell Wilson, I think he could have sneaky good game at Tennessee this week. Passing is something the Titans have zero clue how to do right now.
My final sleeper of the week is another quarterback. I like rookie Kenny Pickett this week when they host New Orleans.
Pickett has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game and I think that this could be the week against a Saints team that doesn’t know its image right now.
Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!