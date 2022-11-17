It was another rough week for my five fantasy football teams in Week 10. We only found the win column in two of my leagues, and now I’m sweating it out to make the playoffs in a majority of them.
For most of you, this week is the start of the final month of the regular season. We only have four more weeks to go before the intense three-week stretch of the postseason.
Let’s say you’re a 4-6 or 3-7 team currently. How are you feeling? You feel like it’s over? You most likely have to win out or at least win three of your final four games to make the playoffs but luckily for you, I’m going to give you the best insight for Week 11 to grab a much-needed victory.
LOVECeeDee Lamb had the best week for wide receivers in Week 10, finishing with 38 fantasy points in a standard point per reception league.
I expect Lamb’s production to continue this week when they play the Vikings. You would think Minnesota would come down to earth a little bit this week after that unbelievable victory over the Bills but then again, it’s the Cowboys.
I absolutely love Tee Higgins this week. The Steelers have the second-worst pass defense in the NFL currently and the Bengals’ wide out could still be the man if Ja’Marr Chase remains sidelined.
Carolina wide receiver D.J. Moore is interesting. He has a great week and then he’ll put up a couple stinkers in a row. Could he put up a good game against a weak Ravens pass defense in Week 11? I think so.
Let’s see if my three love wide receivers will work out this week.
HATENajee Harris has been a complete disappointment this year. I believe he will continue to struggle this week against the rival Bengals.
Let’s go back to that Dallas game for my next hate pick. As much as I hate talking about the Cowboys.
Dallas’ Dalton Schultz had a great game in Week 10 for the tight end position. Yeah, I don’t see the same success for him this week.
Do not play the New Orleans Defense and Special Teams this week. I know that Cooper Kupp is out and potentially Matthew Stafford as well, but this Saints defense is just not that good and I would stay away from playing them in Week 11.
SLEEPERSHow about Derek Carr? Denver does have a great defense but after seeing the Raiders quarterback crying on the podium last week post-game, well, that just teared me up as well.
I like Carr and the Raiders to get the victory this week and don’t be surprised if wide receiver Devante Adams has another great game again as well.
Are we buying the Christian Watson hype? I am.
The Green Bay wide receiver caught three touchdowns in the comeback win over Dallas. I loved that. Aaron Rodgers and the boys will be playing a terrible Tennessee pass defense this week and don’t be shocked if Watson gets multiple touchdowns once again. Yes, you heard me right.
I’m also buying the hype around Tennessee wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikine who recorded two touchdowns in Week 10.
Westbrook-Ikhine will go at it against Watson in Week 11 as both teams try to figure out their wide receiver cores. I’m just a little higher on Watson but I like both of them in their Week 11 matchup.
Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!