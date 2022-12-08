We have reached the final week of the regular season. Where are you positioned in your fantasy football playoff race? Are you comfortably sitting as the number one seed? Or are you 5-8 currently with somehow a mathematically shot at making the postseason?
Let’s see if I can help you make your best decisions in maybe your most important week of the year.
LOVE
You can agree or disagree with me on this one but Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is an elite quarterback. Let me rephrase myself, Geno Smith is an elite fantasy quarterback.
Sure the once beloved New York Giants QB is shining with the Seahawks this year but it is still very undecided if he can win a Super Bowl. However I do like him a lot this week when they take on the Panthers at home.
Joe Mixon was not nearly the same running back following the bye in his Week 11 matchup against the Steelers. I don’t believe the Cincinnati running back will ever put up what he did against Panthers back in Week 9 but I do like him this week when they take on a terrible Cleveland Browns run defense.
San Francisco tight end George Kittle has been a tough one to figure out this year. Trust me I know, he’s on my fantasy squad as well. The Buccaneers are coming off the big Monday Night Football comeback win over Saints and I like Kittle to reach the endzone this week against the Bucs.
If only I could remember who is starting at quarterback for the 49ers this week. That doesn’t matter. Kittle don’t let me down this week!
HATE
I do not like DeVonta Smith this week against my Giants. New York has for sure come down to earth a little bit lately but one thing they do pretty well with is defending the wide receivers. If you have another option, I would think about sitting Smith in Week 14.
Another receiver I’m not a fan of this week either is Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins. Ja’Marr Chase is back and so ready for one of those breakout games since his injury. I just have this feeling that Higgins will not get too many targets this week.
Since trading away James Robinson, Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne Jr. has not been too great and with him going against a very difficult Titans run defense this week makes me believe that another down week is in his future.
I do have Etienne on my one fantasy football team that is desperate for a victory to make the playoffs this week. I really am considering not playing him in Week 14.
SLEEPERS
Do you know who caught that game-winning touchdown from Tom Brady on Monday night? It was running back Rachaad White. I like to think that White’s recent success could continue this week.
When Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco gets the carries, he can be very effective.
The Chiefs play at the Broncos this week. Sure, Denver has a great defense but something special is coming with Pacheco to give Kansas City the running back they’ve been looking for all along.
I have no idea if he’s starting, I have no idea if he’s going to be even dressed. But if new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing this week against the Raiders tonight then maybe think about giving him the start. Whether it’s tonight or next week, I’m always a fan of a new QB playing in his first game with a new team.
Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!