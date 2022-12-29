I just want to first apologize for the lack of consistency with my weekly fantasy football column. I have had a lot of time off lately and haven’t been able to put out a column for you during your league’s playoff run. But honestly, I’m sure you have done just fine without my help.
Luckily for you, I’m back and I’m here to help you prepare your championship game or third place game if you’re like me.
For most leagues, Week 17 is the final week of your fantasy football season. That’s because of so many NFL teams already having mostly everything clinched or decided before the regular season finale. So you would love to have all your players playing in your season’s biggest week.
LOVE
For majority of you, if you have Jalen Hurts or Justin Jefferson on your team this year, you’re most likely playing in your championship matchup.
Obviously I love Jefferson this week. He has hauled in double-digit catches the last three games and has scored over 30 points in all three of those contests in a standard point-per-reception scoring league.
Now if Hurts is unable to give it a go once again in Week 17, you’re going to need a backup quarterback.
One guy that a lot of owners have given up faith in this year is Aaron Rodgers, who just might so happen to be available your league. Pick him up because he is taking on those Vikings this week and could help lead your team to the title.
Lastly, I love my man Saquon Barkley. For my last column of the fantasy football season you knew I had to get a Giant in there. Barkley plays the awful Colts this week and I expect a big day out of him.
HATE
If you had Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp or Najee Harris on your team this season, you’ve most likely already moved onto other plans for the new year.
A few guys that I would stay away from this week are Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker III and Devin Singletary.
All three of those running backs are going to be hard to sit but if you have any of them on your team playing in this week’s championship game then I think you’re in for a bad week because all three play a tough run defense.
SLEEPERS
Cam Akers is a sleeper for Week 17 when his Rams take on the Chargers in the battle for Los Angeles. If Akers can just gets more carries, he can be effective. The talent is definitely there with him.
The Kansas City Chiefs pass defense is still uncertain for me which could hurt their chances of winning a Super Bowl this year. That’s why I think Jerry Jeudy can play an impact this week. I always love a team in their first game after the firing of their head coach so watch out for a sneaky good game from Jeudy in Week 17.
The goal for the final week is to always find that good defense/special teams to put in your starting lineup for your championship push. One in particular that could be effective is the Arizona Cardinals Defense and Special Teams. I know, it’s the Cardinals but with them going against rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, you have a shot at a decent day with them in Week 17.
Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!