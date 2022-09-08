So how are you feeling after your draft? I hope you all had a great draft whether it was online, over Zoom or even at your local sports bar. As long as you had some great chips and dip, finger foods with FX’s The League on in the background, I’m sure you had a great time to catch up with friends and family because, really, that is what fantasy football is really all about; that and bragging rights. Lots of bragging rights.

But now, let’s attempt to get off to a good start in Week 1.

Anybody can win in Week 1; even the guy who decided to auto pick his entire draft can get off to a 1-0 start. Your season will not be dictated whether you win or lose in the opening week. However, a nice start can’t hurt.

Hopefully, if your draft happened in the last two weeks you should have a completely healthy squad coming into Week 1. Unless, you were the person who gambled on DeAndre Hopkins (the Arizona Cardinals receiver will be suspended for the first six games).

I like to keep it simple in Week 1 and just keep the guys who I drafted first at each position to start the opening week and figure out their futures this year later on.

So both for the Fantasy Football rookies and the experienced team managers, here is my Week 1 Love, Hate and Sleeper picks.

LOVECarolina’s Christian McCaffrey is someone you have to love in Week 1.

McCaffrey does have the biggest question mark on him coming into 2022 because of the injury bug following him around the past few years. When he does play, there’s no one better at his position for Fantasy Football. He runs, catches and scores all ways he can.

Carolina will host Cleveland in Week 1 and one other guy I do like in that contest is Panthers’ newest quarterback in Baker Mayfield. I expect Mayfield to view the first week as a revenge game and I can envision him putting up big numbers.

I’m not sure how many games the Washington Commanders will win in 2022 but I do like their running back Antonio Gibson to find the end zone at least once in the home opener against the Jaguars.

A lot of the talk in the Green Bay at Minnesota game is going to be how will Aaron Rodgers fare in his first game without his star wide receiver Davante Adams. But for me, I’m looking at a receiver on the other side of the field in the Vikings’ Adam Thielen to have a decent day.

HATEWe all love when someone returns home. And, I’m really looking forward to this one on Monday Night Football.

But I do not think that Denver quarterback Russell Wilson is going to have a warm or successful homecoming reception in Seattle.

Stay away from any Pittsburgh Steelers receiver this week! Give it time. But, if you’re hoping to find a victory in Week 1, I would not rely on Mitchell Turbisky. However, Diontae Johnson should be a start no matter the question mark at the quarterback position in Pittsburgh.

I would say that the Buffalo Bills defense is the best in the game but in their 2022 season opening night matchup against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams does make me concerned that you could be off to a rough start with them. I would say to start somebody else at defense/special teams for at least for Week 1.

SLEEPERSHere’s a big name that could be a surprise in Week 1: Julio Jones. His new team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Dallas this week and I have a hunch that Tom Brady might want to show off his new target in prime-time on Sunday Night Football.

Jameis Winston plays at Atlanta in Week 1 and I expect him to have a monster day. No, he is not a Super Bowl winning quarterback but he is a fantasy football stud and garbage point superstar.

Tight end Evan Engram‘s career had not gone the way he had hoped with my New York Giants but with him on Jacksonville this year, I for some reason like him to have an outside chance at a good day against Washington in the opening week.

Best of luck in Week 1 and remember to set your lineup!