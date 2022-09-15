So how did you do in Week 1? Not to brag (but totally bragging), I did pretty well, going 4-1 in my five fantasy football leagues that I play in.

But, I will admit right now that I was off on staying away from the Buffalo Bills defense/special teams because the Bills are legit Super Bowl contender this year.

Whether you’re off to a 1-0 or 0-1 start, week one of fantasy football season hardly tells the truth of what the season will bring.

Here are my picks heading into Week 2:

LOVE

I know this is a boring pick but after seeing how well Antonio Gibson did against the Jacksonville run defense last week, how can you not like Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor to have a huge game on the ground in Week 2.

I know he is fresh in my mind from Monday Night Football the other night but I really am a fan of Denver running back Javonte Williams. Not only is he a points-per-reception beast but I think he has a shot to be a top-5 running back this year. I love him having a big day in the home opener against the Texans.

There is no way Joe Burrow can play as bad as he did for most of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 1 contest against the Steelers. The Bengals now travel to play the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys on Sunday and it’s one of the Cincinnati wide receivers that I like this week. It’s not Ja’Marr Chase, it’s actually Tee Higgins that I believe will be the main target in Week 2.

Higgins only put up 4 points in standard PPR leagues last week and I expect him to bounce-back a lot against Dallas.

HATE

The Baltimore Ravens are good, yes. Their quarterback Lamar Jackson is sensational, but after seeing what the Miami Dolphins did to a question mark Patriots offense last week gives me a little concern playing Lamar in Week 2.

Sure, Lamar should be no doubt a starting quarterback in fantasy every week but I’m not sure he’ll have a field day against Miami. I’m just saying if you have a decent backup playing in a favorable matchup then you might need to consider doing the unthinkable: benching Lamar.

I do not like Ezekiel Elliott this week. I honestly don’t like the Dallas running back going forward until Prescott gets back. Cooper Rush is the starting Dallas quarterback right now I presume and Dallas’ run game is going to be very predictable, which is bad news for Cowboys fans and fantasy owners of Elliott.

Michael Thomas had a great return to the NFL last week, but I’d stay away from the New Orleans wide receiver this week if you have the option. He scored most of his points in Week 1 via his two touchdown grabs. If Thomas fails to find the end zone in Week 2 against Tampa Bay then he could be a monster setback this week.

SLEEPERS

I really did try my best last week trying to predict a good season opener out of Evan Engram but this week I’m going with Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan. The Packers receivers had several drops in Week 1 and I have a feeling Aaron Rodgers will finish off one or two drives in the red zone by finding his tight end on Sunday night.

The Colts were not happy with their tie in Week 1 against Houston. Quarterback Matt Ryan could be a nice surprise in Week 2 for a big game against the Jaguars.

New York Jets running back Michael Carter had a great opening week to start his season. The Cleveland Browns are coming off their big win over Baker Mayfield down in Charlotte and I really like Carter to continue his success this week into Cleveland and I think he is a nice bright spot for the Jets’ future.

Week 2 is all about setting the tone early because majority of the time 2-0 teams will make your league’s playoffs. But if you fall to 0-2 then the taunting and teasing starts to commence.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!