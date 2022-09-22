So, I was completely wrong last week on my prediction of Jonathan Taylor having a solid week and giving you the option of sitting Lamar Jackson. Looking back ... yikes. It make sense that I went 1-4 during my five fantasy football leagues in Week 2.

I promise I will never suggest sitting Lamar ever again but Taylor’s down week points to the question many are asking: what are the Colts trying to do in 2022?

Before we get to my three loves for the week, I would like to just say that my New York football Giants are one of the last six remaining unbeaten teams and we will defeat “America’s Team” on Monday Night Football in Week 3 with Troy Aikman on the call.

LOVEI am not sure what is wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals to open this season, but one thing I am sure about is that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will have a nice bounce-back game in Week 3 against the week defense of the New York Jets.

It’s just a matter of time before Derrick Henry breaks out. The Tennessee running back hasn’t ran like himself in the first two weeks of the year and I expect him to dominate against the Raiders in a battle of winless teams.

Sunday Night Football is going to be interesting when the San Francisco 49ers fly to the mile high city to take on the Denver Broncos.

If you’re looking for a defense to fill in your starting lineup this week, I would recommend the 49ers defense and special teams because I think SNF could be a low scoring affair and they just might take advantage of the questionable Russell Wilson-led Broncos offense.

HATEI do not like Aaron Jones this week even after his great showing in Week 2. The Green Bay running back will not get much of the offense opportunities when Aaron Rodgers might want to show up Tom Brady in their contest against the Buccaneers.

Call me crazy but I’m not too high on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in their Week 3 matchup against the Bills. As great as the Buffalo offense has been, their defense is at the top of the league alongside Tampa Bay. I like the Bills to give Tua some trouble in his biggest game yet as a NFL QB.

Let’s not get distracted by how well Amari Cooper played in Week 2. I believe the Cleveland receiver is going to have a more of an opening week performance this week when they take on Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight.

SLEEPERSI am going to continue picking a tight end as sleeper until I get one right. This week I am going to go with Kyle Pitts. Atlanta plays at Seattle this week and Pitts has had 2 catches for 19 yards in both of his first two games this year so far. I expect him to do much better than that in Week 3.

Joe Flacco has actually done an awesome job so far filling in as the Jets starting quarterback with Zach Wilson out. I like Flacco’s success to continue this week against the Bengals.

The Arizona Cardinals will be hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 3. I like Matt Prater to record multiple field goals and maybe even some from 50+ yards out against Los Angeles this week.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!