Well it was another rough week for my five fantasy football teams after going 2-3 in Week 3. However other than the Amari Cooper hate pick, I actually might have helped you out last week.

I guess that was my goal after all back when I started this column in the middle of August.

Week 4 is a big week for the fantasy football season. It is a week that separates the men from the boys.

I can’t guarantee if my New York Giants will ever sniff first place in the NFC East once again this season but I can guarantee that my picks for Week 4 are going to be my best suggestions yet. Well I hope so.

LOVEWe will start locally with the players I love in Week 4 because after seeing the Bills lose for the first time of the year last week, the whole city of Buffalo could use a little bit of love right now.

I love Stefon Diggs in Week 4. No, the Bills star wide receiver did not reach the endzone for the first time this year in last week’s loss against the Dolphins but the Baltimore Ravens pass defense is one of the worst in the NFL so far. So that makes me think that Diggs might get back into the endzone this week.

Sticking with receivers, I am still stunned by the performance that Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson put up last week despite the Vikings improving to 2-1 on the year. Yes, the Saints defense has been solid so far but Jefferson has to bounce-back in a big way this week.

Were you as stunned as I was when the Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3?

I’m not sure who that was playing quarterback for Chargers because certainly that was not Justin Herbert. Of course Herbert is not at 100% health-wise right now but with his team taking the trip to Houston this week gives me some indication of a solid week from him. But I have been wrong before.

HATEI hate Seattle backup quarterback Drew Lock this week....oh if only it could be that easy.

One quarterback I don’t like this week is Derek Carr. The Raiders QB is hoping to avoid an 0-4 start but the tough Denver Broncos defense gives me concern that that could be a reality.

Now don’t get wrong with this pick. Baltimore’s Mark Andrews is a phenomenal player and has had a great start to his 2022 season. But, yes but, with him playing against a Bills defense that defends the tight end position well gives me a reason to think that one of Andrews’ worst games could be this very week.

The Philadelphia Eagles Defense and Special Teams has been spectacular to start this year. But I am no dummy...okay I might not be the brightest when it comes to everything fantasy football related. But I see the Eagles going against their old coach in current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson this week and I believe that he will come up with a game plan to potentially make it a rough day for the birds, and dare I say it, their first loss of the year.

SLEEPERSFinally! I finally predicted a sleeper tight end to do something productive so I thank you Kyle Pitts. However, for my first sleeper of Week 4, I am going to chose the man that threw Pitts the ball in their win over the Seahawks last week.

Marcus Mariota has actually not done that bad this season so far and with them playing the Browns this week makes me think that he will continue his somewhat success.

The Detroit Lions are one of the worst teams against the run in the first three weeks of the year. Seattle’s Rashaad Penny has not broke out yet in his young career so who knows, maybe this is the week?

My final sleeper for the week is a major one. Cleveland wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has had one catch in the last two games. But after seeing 11 targets go his way in Week 1, makes me believe that playing a bad Atlanta pass defense could lead to something special for Donovan. I predict a 50+ yard touchdown score from Mr. Peoples-Jones in Week 4.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!