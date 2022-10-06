Week 4 was by far my best week. Not only did I go 4-1 in my five fantasy football leagues, but how about that Rashaad Penny sleeper pick? Twenty-eight points, not too shabby.

One month into the 2022 fantasy football season and the top and bottom of league standings are starting to shape. I have three 3-1 squads going right now and two 1-3 teams looking to make a turn into the right direction.

LOVE

Alvin Kamara destroyed the fantasy football world with the last-minute scratch prior to his 9:30 a.m. London start with millions of fantasy owners leaving the New Orleans star running back in their starting lineup on Saturday night.

But, with Kamara and the Saints hosting the putrid run-defense of Seattle Seahawks, I expect Kamara to bounce back in a big way. That is, if he ends up playing.

Pittsburgh second-year running back Najee Harris has definitely felt like a sophomore slump for his year so far. But after seeing J.K. Dobbins score two touchdowns on the Bills in Week 4, I really do like Harris’ chances of doing the same this week as well, even if it is in just the first half.

If still available in your league, pick up the Denver Broncos Defense and Special Teams right now! The Broncos host the Colts tonight. And, with the short week and the disappearance of the Indianapolis offense makes me believe that it could be a big night for Denver. When I mean big night, I mean potentially a 9-7 victory.

HATE

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had unbelievable season so far with the Lions. But the Detroit wide receiver is coming off an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 4 action. The fact that it’s an ankle injury makes me think that his worst game of the year could be in Week 5 against the Patriots.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith had been good this year; suspiciously too good and that scares me. There has to be a week coming up where the once Giants/Jets legend QB could have a dud week. But alas, he is not one of my picks to avoid, it is instead his wide receiver DK Metcalf. I’m sorry DK owners but your man might be in for a long week.

It really kills me to see Matthew Stafford struggling this year. I am a New York Giants fan until the day I die but I was once a stoutly proud fantasy owner of Stafford in the early 2010s.

Not only has he been struggling but he faces a terrifying football player in Week 5. Stafford isn’t the most mobile QB in the league and Dallas’ Micah Parsons is licking his chops. I expect Stafford’s struggles to continue.

SLEEPERS

Houston quarterback Davis Mills is playing at Jacksonville this week. The Jaguars are coming off a blown lead against undefeated Philadelphia. I can see Mills putting up a solid game this week with a shot at reaching 20 fantasy points.

Miami’s Chase Edmonds is definitely a third-and-short running back for one of the league’s most surprising teams. But with Tua Tagovailoa out and Teddy Bridgewater in at QB, I like Edmonds to have a decent game, especially if you’re in a points per reception (PPR) league.

My final sleeper in the NFL’s most interesting man. Taysom Hill seems to be staying put at the tight end spot and I predict him to find the end zone for the second straight week this week against the Seahawks.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!