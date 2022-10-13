Week 6 is finally the moment that exposes the owners that haven’t set their lineup all season long because bye weeks have arrived.

There wasn’t a lot for me to celebrate in Week 5. I lost in three leagues and won in two of my five fantasy football leagues. It’s one of those weeks where I am looking forward to moving on.

LOVEHe is a no-brainier to love from week-to-week but I really love Josh Allen this week. As I am sure everyone knows, the Buffalo Bills are heading to Kansas City in Week 6.

We all remember when the Bills were only 13 seconds away from their second consecutive AFC Championship Game until the Chiefs pulled out the victory in overtime. I am sorry to bring that up but i do have a point: I like the idea of Allen finishing the job this week to get their revenge over those always tough Chiefs.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans is going against a Pittsburgh Steelers pass defense this week that ranks last in the NFL, currently. If they give up anything close to what they gave up against Buffalo in Week 5 then expect Evans to have a big day.

This 2022 season has not been so kind to George Kittle so far. The 49ers tight end missed the first two weeks due to injury and has been nothing like himself since his return. With San Fransisco heading to Atlanta this week makes me believe that Kittle’s first breakout week could be just ahead.

HATECarolina running back Christian McCaffrey saw his head coach Matt Rhule lose his job earlier this week. Now the interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Panthers travel to take on the best running defense in the NFL currently in the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams which makes me not be a fan of McCaffrey this week.

Are you a Dallas Cowboys fan? As a Giants fan, I despise you. And I also don’t like Cooper Rush this week when he travels to take on the rival Eagles for Sunday Night Football.

Is Rush a starter or backup quarterback? Another win this week keeps the debate going but it’s a victory I don’t believe he will pick up this time.

Another running back I don’t like this week is David Montgomery who will play tonight against the Washington Commanders. When the Bears RB plays, he usually has a good game then a bad one. After recording 18 points in standard point per reception leagues in Week 5 and with the short week makes me think you should not consider playing him in your RB2 or flex spot in Week 6.

SLEEPERSOne wide receiver who has actually played pretty well during this 2022 season has been New England’s Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots play at Cleveland this week and I like his hot trend to continue.

Mike Boone could be a deep sleeper this week when his Denver Broncos play the worst run defense in the game right now in the Los Angeles Chargers. I’m not saying that the running back is going to have a great game but don’t be surprised if Boone finds the endzone in Week 6.

My last sleeper is my man Kadarius Toney. If the Giants wide receiver gets the go to play this week for the first time since Week 2 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens then I think he could a weapon that Danny Dimes has needed. That is until Odell Beckham Jr. comes back.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!