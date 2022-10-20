It finally happened! No, I probably did not help you out once again with my column’s fantasy football picks, but I finally went undefeated in my five fantasy football leagues last week.

After the first six weeks of the year, let’s get you caught up on how well (or not well) I’m currently doing in my leagues to figure out if you should trust me still going forward.

Right now, I’m 5-1 in two of my leagues; on of which is my hometown league that has been active since 2011. I’m 4-2 in one league and trying to get in my groove with matching 2-4 records in my final two leagues.

Do you trust me? Let’s see what I think for Week 7:

LOVEHow can you not like a guy playing on prime time? Don’t worry, I’m not talking about Thursday night. I love Tyreek Hill during Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ new receiver has a stellar start to the year and I expect another big day out of him against the worst pass defense in the Steelers.

Next up is San Francisco’s running back Deebo Samuel. Oh wait, I meant wide receiver.

Deebo has been consistently solid all year long and he’s due for one of those breakout games. His Week 7 opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs, which is coming off that close loss against the Bills. I think this might be the week for Deebo.

Is Breece Hall the best running back in the game right now? The Jets think so. The 4-2 New York Jets, I should remind you.

Hall will playing in the mile-high city this week and I think another Jets win and another Broncos loss is in the near future after another big game from Hall.

HATEAs much as I love Deebo this week, I would stay away from the San Francisco 49ers Defense and Special Teams. The 49ers have been a must play from week-to-week to start but I would recommend playing someone else in Week 7.

Arizona tight end Zach Ertz has played fine this year even without recording a touchdown yet. But with the short week and New Orleans being the second best team against the tight end this year makes me think you should sit him tonight.

I hate Trevor Lawrence this week. That is not only because my 5-1 New York Giants are playing him in Week 7 but all bias aside, the G-men have actually fared quite well against the QB this year.

Also, three point underdog against the Jaguars?...The JAGUARS?!?!

SLEEPERSI’ll be honest, my sleepers have been hit or miss this year so far. I’m probably batting under the Mendoza line with my picks.

But I shall never give up!

Taylor Heinicke is back being the Washington starting quarterback. Can Green Bay actually lose three straight weeks to the two New York teams and the Commanders? Sure, why not? I think Heinicke could help the cause. Plus he runs better than Carson Wentz.

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III has put together back-to-back solid weeks. I see a third straight week where he puts up double figure fantasy points in the Seahawks’ Week 7 matchup against the Chargers.

My final sleeper is a kicker. Pick up New Orleans’ Wil Lutz before tonight’s game. I can just feel at least four field goals coming his way by the end of the night.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!