For majority of fantasy football leagues around the world, we have reached the halfway point of the regular season. I went 3-2 for my five leagues in Week 7 to close out the first half.

Are you owning all the bragging rights? Or, are you getting nonstop text messages from your family member about reminding you to set your lineup?

Either way, I am here to help you for Week 8 to kickoff your second half of the regular season on the right note in making sure you make your league’s playoffs!

LOVE

How bout those New York football Giants? I love how my G-men having been playing and love Saquon Barkley this week when they head to play Seattle. The Seahawks have one of the worst run defenses and I expect a big day out of Saquon.

Kenneth Walker III recorded 28 points in standard point per reception leagues in Week 7 and he was one of my great sleeper picks for the week. For the very first time, I am going to stick with the same guy a week later.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to put the annual 1972 Miami Dolphins dinner party on hold as they remain undefeated. For those unaware, once every undefeated team loses its first game every season, the ‘72 Dolphins get together for a celebratory dinner.

I really like quarterback Jalen Hurts this week and I like his Eagles to remain unbeaten after the matchup with the Steelers on Sunday.

HATE

What is really to like about Russell Wilson? His Broncos stink and he might make his return to the field this Sunday for the 9:30 a.m. London game against Jacksonville. I mean, he was doing a four-hour workout on the plane ride over so it looks like he’ll play, no matter how exercising on an 8-hour plane ride might be.

Whether he’s in or out, don’t play him. There will be no shot that I will set my alarm to watch Denver play on Sunday morning.

I loved the fact San Francisco tight end George Kittle finally found the end zone in Week 7. But I see a big setback in Week 8 for him when they go against the defending Super Bowl champion and divisional rival Rams.

I don’t like CeeDee Lamb this week for the Cowboys. The Bears have been pesky this year and they are the fourth best defense against wide receivers this season.

SLEEPERS

After the New York Jets saw their star rookie running back Breece Hall go down for the year in Week 7, most are thinking they are going to run the ball mostly with their newly acquired James Robinson from the Jaguars.

I don’t and I think rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson could have a sneaky good day against the Patriots.

The Bills are the first team in Aaron Rodgers’ NFL career to have him come into a game as a double digit underdog. I’m not sure if the Green Bay quarterback is going to have a good game during Sunday Night Football but I think backup running back AJ Dillon could find the endzone as a good flex play.

My final sleeper for the week is the Indianapolis Defense and Special Teams. They’re playing a Washington Commanders team this week that is coming off a victory over those declining Packers. But it’s still Taylor Heinicke at quarterback and it’s still Washington.

Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!