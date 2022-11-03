We are getting into the start of the playoff push now. These next six weeks are going to determine whether you are a playoff team or not.
I’m hoping to make the postseason in all of my five fantasy football leagues in 2022 even after going 2-3 in Week 8.
Let’s have a good Week 9!
LOVE
You can call me crazy on this first pick. But I recommend starting Tom Brady. The Los Angeles Rams have been the biggest disappointment this year thus far.
Brady will put up good game in Week 9 and beat Matthew Stafford. Though he never could be the greatest of all-time in Eli Manning in the Super Bowl.
I LOVE Aaron Jones this week. The Lions run defense is one of the worsts in the NFL and I expect the running game to continue for a Packers team that is desperate for a victory.
The Baltimore Ravens Defense and Special Teams must be in your starting lineup this week. Sure, they are playing at New Orleans on Monday Night Football but I can see a defensive Baltimore touchdown early quieting that Saints home faithful.
HATE
Going back to that Packers/Lions game. As you can already assume I expect the Packers are going to end their losing streak. Which means I don’t think Jared Goff is going to have a good game at quarterback for Detroit. Stay away from Goff in Week 9.
The Minnesota Vikings have been one the biggest surprises this season. They play at Washington this week and then at Buffalo in Week 10.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings might be thinking too ahead to next week so I like the Washington defense to give their old QB a rough day on Sunday.
I don’t like Tyreek Hill this week. Not saying the Dolphins won’t figure out a good Chicago pass defense but I think Jaylen Waddle will get the more targets in Week 9. That could also be a little basis on my part since I’ve been doing “The Waddle” all year long with him on my squad.
SLEEPERS
New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a sneaky stud this year so far. I expect his success to continue in Week 9 against the Colts at home.
Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk is going to find the end zone on Sunday when they host the Raiders.
The Jaguars are back from their second home in London and Jacksonville wide receiver usually has one of those breakout games per year. With him having zero touchdowns so far makes me believe that this could be the week.
The Falcons host the Chargers in Week 9. Drake London is a wide receiver for Atlanta. I believe the rookie can record his first career touchdown this week and put his first place Falcons over .500 on the year.
Best of luck this week and remember to set your lineup!