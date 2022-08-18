For every single human being on this gigantic planet, there is a least one thing that every person is more passionate about than anything else. For me, that thing is fantasy sports and most importantly fantasy football.
When I turned 27 years old back in mid-April, fantasy sports had officially been a part of half of my life.
For those who don’t know what fantasy football is, it’s an online head-to-head battle from week-to-week against your friends/family. At the beginning of each season there is a draft where you select players from the National Football League. You then play out a regular season in hopes of contending for the playoffs to have a shot at winning your league championship.
I have been playing fantasy football since my middle school days and I have been commissioner of one of my leagues for over a decade — since 2011, to be precise. It’s a league made up mostly of owners from my hometown of Seneca Falls.
Being commissioner comes with a lot of work and pressure. Learning how to set up each season combined with competing against friends and trying to win. It’s like if Roger Goodell was also a GM or head coach of a team. Heading into our now 12th year, I have never won it.
But, I am a two-time runner-up so I just want everyone to know that. There are just a lot of dark days in my fantasy football life going all the way back when former New York Giants running back Paul Perkins was my RB2 (second running back starting in your lineup).
To be the best commissioner that you can possibly be, there is way more than just renewing your league and setting up a draft date.
You need to make sure that everyone is on the same page, no matter the size of your league. It’s like herding cats.
I try to make the league as fair as possible and I like to send individual messages to each owner a month out from the start of each season to see what everybody’s thoughts are on how to make the league better. And, our league has changed so much since 2011, whether changing from Non-PPR to PPR (points per reception), expanding the playoffs and most recently in 2022 where we might finally have our first ever punishment for the last place team.

I really have learned a lot about being commissioner over the years. Since 2017, I have even taken the time to organize statistics from everyone’s success or failures in my leagues. I even write up weekly articles to keep everyone entertained as the season progresses. Joining the Times in 2020 has even made me a more adaptive writer with my weekly articles.
I even have started a fantasy sports podcast over Zoom to chat with all the owners in my leagues which was a great way to keep everyone entertained with whatever trash talking we were discussing from week-to-week. It was also a great way to stay connected with majority of the owners living throughout the world.
So, ‘Commissioner’s Corner’ will be a weekly column in which I graciously hand out fantasy advice from a tenured commissioner’s point of view, and that’s only the beginning for me.
In addition to serving dutifully as the commissioner of three fantasy football leagues, I also am commissioner of a fantasy baseball, basketball and hockey league. I’ve had a total 33 different people play in my six leagues since the year of 2011 when we started with a six-man fantasy football league.
We’ve had owners in playing in Florida, California and even in China when my good buddy Andrew Lucchesi was teaching English over there for a few years.
The juggling of commissioner responsibilities for over a decade has also helped with knowing how to manage close to 100 participants in my Men’s College Basketball Tournament Challenge that I also run during March Madness.
To summarize, fantasy sports is a massive part of my life and who I am and I’m ready to share all my secrets. But keep in mind, I’ve played in 12 seasons of my top fantasy football league and still have not won a title. And trust me, I never hear the end of it.
So this is a humble, ‘Hello’ from The Commissioner. Stay tuned for next Thursday’s column for my 2022 draft preview. You need to just remember, I am no fantasy football guru by any means but don’t draft a kicker first.