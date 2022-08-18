Nick Felice

Nick Felice is a sports writer at the Times.

For every single human being on this gigantic planet, there is a least one thing that every person is more passionate about than anything else. For me, that thing is fantasy sports and most importantly fantasy football.

Nick Felice’s “Commissioner’s Corner” appears each Thursday during the fantasy football season. Contact Nick at (315) 729-2948 or nfelice@fltimes.com.

