VERONA — Several schools from the Wayne-Finger Lakes cross country leagues sent individual runners to the New York state cross country championships this past weekend.
Runners from Penn Yan, Waterloo, Midlakes, Clyde-Savannah and Marcus Whitman ran in various classes on Saturday. The Marcus Whitman boys were the lone team represented and placed 10th in the state.
It was a muddy, wet and cold running day and runners had to trudge through difficult conditions.
The area’s top finisher was Midlakes senior Katelyn Wilkes in Class C. Fresh off her Section V championship, Wilkes crossed the line in sixth place with a 5K time of 19:54.0, 1:39.9 behind the state’s top finisher. Wiilkes' teammate Emma Ubbink also raced in Class C and placed 75th with a time 22:38.3.
Top finisher among the boys was Penn Yan junior James Tette in Class C. Tette, who also won the Wayne-Finger Lakes and Section V championships, crossed the line in 8th place with a time of 17:25.5, 48.9 seconds behind the state champion Bennett Melita of Fonda-Fultonville.
Several other runners in Class C traveled from the Finger Lakes. Marcus Whitman’s Fletcher Dickmann was the top finisher for the Wildcats, 36th in 18:17.3. Brendan Laity was 47th (18:32.3), Max Clovis placed 92nd (19:30.1), Lachlan Dickmann was 94th (19:38.7), Chris Westermann 114th (20:00.3), Jason Lincoln 116th (20:09.6), and Sam Virkler 124th (20:52.4) for Whitman’s team.
Waterloo’s two runners — senior Kaleb Swartly and sophomore Nate Robson — ran the length of the race side-by-side and finished in 57th and 58th places, respectively. Swartly clocked 18:44.6 and Robson finished two milliseconds behind him at 18:44.8.
Waterloo’s top finisher came in the girls race as freshman Addi Bree placed 25th in 20:57.4.
In Class D, Clyde-Savannah’s Quillan Shimp and Kylie Paylor both placed 23rd in their respective races. Shimp finished in 18:00.6 and Paylor crossed in the line in 21:28.9.
Many of the state’s top runners will roll right into indoor track and field season for their respective programs.