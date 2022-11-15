Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.