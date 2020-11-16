SHORTSVILLE — Two weeks between cross country meets might throw off the groove of certain runners. That was not the case at Red Jacket high school on Saturday at the Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships as top of the leaderboard was all Newark Reds in the East division.
The East boys began Saturday’s 5-kilometer festivities and Newark’s Broden Haltiner blew the field away with a first place victory and a time of 16:44.
“This year, my team and I ran really, really well,” Haltiner said after his race. “Our goal was to win today and I’m really glad we got to have a season this year even though it was weird, but you know, we got to run.”
Penn Yan’s James Tette finished second 24 seconds after Haltiner and soon after was Wayne Central’s Nicholas Pettit in third. When the race gun was fired, it took Haltiner approximately 300 yards before he was out front. After that, the junior simply stretched his lead until the finish line.
The Reds not only had Haltiner winning the meet, it was also an entire team effort. Five Newark runners finished in the top 11 and gave them the overall win with 30 points followed by Wayne in second with 30 and Geneva in third with 61.
Soon after, the East girls got started and the three frontrunners donned the same school colors as the boys. Newark junior Trinity Wells led the pack and Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker followed in second and Alaska Dunstan from Wayne in third, although the spread between Wells and the field was quite large.
Wells crossed the finish line with a 5K time of 18:37, two minutes and eight seconds ahead of Decker, who finished at 20:45.
Though Wells would win the race, Newark girls placed fourth in the East with Wayne Central placing first with 37 points followed by Waterloo with 72 and Geneva in third with 79.
The central division kicked off two hours later with Marcus Whitman boys claiming victory as well as Bloomfield/Naples girls. Clyde-Savannah’s Kylie Paylor took the individual victory for the girls by nearly a minute with a time of 20:42 and Bloomfield/Naples sophomore Drew Reigelsperger took victory for the boys with a time of 16:51 and finished 37 seconds ahead of teammate Jude Rischpater.
Only three teams for the girls central division had enough runners to compete for the team title. Bloomfield/Naples took first with 36 points followed by Williamson and Marcus Whitman who each had 43. In the boys division, the Wildcats scored a win with 45 points followed by Clyde-Savannah with 57. Owen Moore was the Golden Eagles’ top finisher with a 5K time of 18:21 and third place. Timothy Hansen was the Wildcats’ top finisher and was five seconds behind Moore in fourth place.
Marion’s Mack Brewington finished in first in the West division with a time of 17:26. As a team, Marion placed second behind Honeoye. In the girls West division, Madalenn Fee won the race on her home course with a time of 19:32. Honeoye made it a West sweep with a girls victory with an impressive 23 points and six runners in the top 11.