GENEVA — Hobart College Head Cross Country Coach and longtime Mynderse Academy coach Ron Fleury recently retired following a coaching and teaching career that spans parts of seven decades, including the past 39 years leading the Statesmen.
“Ron Fleury IS Hobart cross country,” said Brian Miller, associate vice president and director of Athletics and Recreation. “I cannot say enough about the work Ron has done to build the program from the ground up. He will be missed, and we all wish him the best.”
William Smith Cross Country Head Coach Tyler Wilkie, who served as interim head coach of Hobart in 2021, will be the head coach of Hobart and William Smith cross country this fall.
“Tyler is a worthy successor who is prepared and ready to hit the ground running,” says Miller. “I have total confidence in his ability to keep Hobart cross country moving in its upward direction.”
A member of the HWS Athletics Department since 2017, Wilkie has led the William Smith cross country program since 2020. In his first two seasons with the Herons, his runners have earned 22 Liberty League All-Academic Awards. Last fall, both Hobart and William Smith finished second at the CCOC Championships. At the Liberty League Championships the Herons were seventh and the Statesmen eighth.
Featured Content
“I’m grateful for this tremendous opportunity to lead Hobart cross country,” says Wilkie. “Coach Fleury was instrumental in building this program and impacting the lives of many.”
Fleury has led the Hobart cross country program since 1983, serving as a mentor to numerous all-academic honorees, several all-conference runners, two NCAA Championship qualifiers and one CoSIDA Academic All-American.
In addition to coaching the Statesmen, Fleury was also a member of the faculty at Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, teaching mathematics and coaching track and field. He retired from teaching in 2000, but continued to lead the track and field team, guiding the Blue Devils to three Finger Lakes League Championships and the 2001 Section V Class CC Championship. The track facility at Mynderse was named in honor of Fleury earlier this year.
A member of the SUNYAC Cross Country Hall of Fame, Fleury led SUNY Cortland to conference championships in 1967 and 1968.
The Hobart and William Smith cross country teams will open the 2022 season Sept. 2 at the Rodenbeck Invitational hosted by St. John Fisher.