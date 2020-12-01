The Wayne-Finger Lakes cross country season had a solid run this year; Pun intended.
Despite it being one of the shortest seasons ever from start to end, the 2020 fall season provided a heaping of Saturday 5K’s to cheer about.
More often than not, Trinity Wells and Broden Haltiner of Newark’s junior class crossed their respective finish lines well before their opponents.
Haltiner, along with his teammates, helped the Newark Reds (26-0, 6-0) complete an undefeated season to capture the East division for the boys as well as the W-FL East Championship on Nov. 14.
Haltiner and teammate John “Chip” Murphy both received First Team All-League honors.
“I’m super proud of the boys and girls teams,” Newark head coach Rob Castor said on the season. “We did a goal setting activity in the beginning of the year and we really tried to have some short-term and long-term goals. They met almost all of their goals. I’m super proud they were able to set some goals that were realistic and then achieve those goals.”
Newark’s Chad French and Joseph Camblin were awarded Second Team. Garett Lagenor was awarded Third Team.
Honeoye boys(22-2, 7-0) won the Wayne-Finger Lakes West title while Marcus Whitman(20-4, 6-0) won the Central division.
Honeoye had the most representatives in the First Team with five runners total.
Quaid Griffin, Taylor VanDewark and Evan Miller made it for the Honeoye boys while Audrey Gillette and Zara Olsen made First Team as well.
Bloomfield-Naples had Drew Reigelsperger and Jude Rischpater represent on First Team. Wayne’s Nicholas Pettit and Marion’s Mack Brewington were also awarded First Team.
Penn Yan (4-18, 0-5) has a runner that may be a potential star in James Tette, who made First Team and gave Mustang fans plenty to smile about.
“He’s (Tette) been with me since seventh grade on varsity,” Penn Yan head coach Rick Smith said. “He’s done a tremendous job for me, he’s a hard worker. I seriously think he might be one of the best runners we’ve had at Penn Yan in a very long time.”
This is a Mustangs program that Smith hopes to improve on the team side of things.
“We’ve been fortunate enough each year to send individuals to states, at least one person,” Smith stated on his first six seasons as the head coach. “This year would have been great if we had states because we had two people going but I’ll settle for the two sectional championships.
“I think my boys team is very young. I have two eight graders, two ninth graders and a junior coming back that I think can do very, very well. Then on my girls side, it’s going to be difficult. I have three key people leaving. I have strong modified team coming up. I’m looking at it like it’s nice to send kids to states in individuals but I really love to do that as a team, that’s been an issue for a while now.”
It was a Honeoye sweep in the Wayne-Finger Lakes West as the girls (23-1, 7-0) took home the league title.
Bloomfield/Naples (23-2, 6-0) won the Central while Wayne Central (25-0, 6-0) also had undefeated season in the East division as well.
No runner may be more deserving than Newark (17-9, 3-3) junior Trinity Wells, who is fresh-off her Section V Championship.
Haltiner and Wells will both be back for their senior years next season.
“They’re super hard workers to have been consistent,” Castor added on Haltiner and Wells. “They put in the work starting from the summer time. They really do the nit and gritty, they do the details. We increased their mileage this year and they responded to it. They’re competitive, they want to win. Even though the season was different and they didn’t have competition every race, they still were able to push themselves pretty hard.”
Wells rounds-up a Newark team that saw six total runners make the All-League Selections.
Penn Yan (8-14, 2-4) had Joddie Decker receive a First-Team selection.
“Those two did a great job this season,” Smith said of Tette and Decker. “I’ve had Joddie (Decker) for five years now between cross country and track. She will be very difficult to replace because she’s graduating this year.”