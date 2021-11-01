WILLIAMSON — The conditions were not ideal Saturday morning for the Wayne-Finger Lakes cross country championships. The heavy rains of last week prompted officials to move the varsity boys’ and girls’ races ahead of the modified and JV events so they could run on the best course possible — albeit a muddy one at Williamson Town Park.
Newark’s Trinity Wells won the girls’ race in 19 minutes, 40 seconds. Bloomfield/Naples’ Drew Reigelsperger captured the boys’ race at 17:03.
Coming into Saturday, Newark was the front-runner to win the boys’ team competition, while the Waterloo girls were hopeful of an East Division title.
Honeoye and Harley/Allendale-Columbia went 1-2 among the girls’ teams, while Waterloo was third. Honeoye (West) and Waterloo wound up as champions of their respective divisions.
Clyde-Savannah’s Kylie Paylor finished third with a final time of 20:37, 1 second faster than Waterloo’s Addison Bree.
Waterloo’s Chance Rice-Porter also finished in the top-10 on Saturday with a time of 22:17.
Midlakes’ Katelyn Wilkes was seventh place in 21:40.
Newark took home first place in the boys’ rundown to nail down the East crown. Central-champion Marcus Whitman and Geneva were second and third in the team scoring.
Newark was led by Broden Haltiner, who finished third in 17:49, one place ahead of teammate Joseph Camblin (17:55). Fellow Newark harriers Chip Murphy (18:31) and Chad French (18:46) also finished in the top 10.
Penn Yan’s JD Tette has been stellar all season, and he was again Saturday, placing second in 17:13.
Marcus Whitman’s Brendan Laity delivered a solid performance as well, finishing in ninth place with a time of 18:41.
All of the Wayne-Finger Lakes varsity squads will spend the coming week prepping for Saturday’s Section V championships at Letchworth State Park.