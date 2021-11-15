CHENANGO VALLEY — A few local runners competed in the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships at Chenango Valley State Park on Saturday morning.
The highest finish from the Finger Lakes area was Penn Yan’s James Tette, who finished sixth in the Class C boys division with a time of 17:02.60, less than one minute behind the state champion. Williamson’s Caeleb Suwyn also competed in the 132-runner field and finished 32nd with a time of 17:59.90.
In boys Class B, Newark’s Broden Haltiner placed 19th out of 122 runners with a time of 17:01.90. The top finisher for the class was Gitch Hayes out of LaSalle Institute (Troy) with a time of 15:37.10, which was more than 17 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
In the girls Class C division:
Waterloo eighth grader Addison Bree finished 20th out of 130 runners with a time of 20:25.70. Not too far behind Bree was Midlakes junior Katelyn Wilkes who crossed the line in 20:44.30 good for 26th place. Waterloo senior Chance Rice-Porter finished her final cross country race with a solid time of 22:16.90 and 82nd place.
Waterloo sent enough runners to compete in the team scoring as well. Eighth grader Maci Mueller (118th, 24:19.80 66), freshmen Katelyn VanNostrand (121st, 24:58.10) and Haylee Beesley (123rd, 25:09.10), junior Ashlyn Bovee (126th, 25:53.80) and sophomore Ava Disanto (129th, 26:44.70) all ran for the Indians. As a team, Waterloo scored 266 points and placed 10th out of 11 schools that had enough runners to compete in team scoring.
In girls Class D, Tea Malone-Bonacci out of Harley/Allendale-Columbia placed third out of 108 runners with a time of 19:29.30.
Local runners Madalenn Fee of Red Jacket and Kylie Paylor of Clyde-Savannah placed 11th and 12th, respectively. Fee ran the race in 20:12.10 and Paylor finished soon after with a time of 20:26.70.