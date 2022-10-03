ROCHESTER — The McQuaid Invitational is one of the region’s biggest cross country meets with thousands of runners flocking to Rochester for an invitational with 27 races throughout the day.
Multiple sections, regions and states competed in all the different races. Local schools primarily competed in the Varsity A-1 and A-2 races for small schools.
Even in the 27 different races, the Boys Varsity A-1 race featured 367 runners from 62 schools, and Penn Yan’s James Tette beat every single one of them.
In front of a sea of runners, the Penn Yan senior won the three-mile race in a time of 15:39.9, nearly 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher who was Nate Lewis from Southwestern High School in Jamestown.
Another top finisher for the region was Clyde-Savannah’s Kylie Paylor, who finished third in the Girls Varsity A-2 race out of 355 runners. Paylor finished 18:53.1.
Elizabeth Yoder of Canandaigua placed 10th in the Girls Varsity AAA (Large schools) race with a time of 19:27.6. Yoder’s teammate Brennan Farr placed 10th in the Boys Varsity AAA race with 16:25.3.