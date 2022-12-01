The 2022 fall season was one to remember for the Wayne-Finger Lakes cross country league. Runners from the league won multiple sectional titles and were mere seconds behind the state champions at Verona High School.
Individual runners from four schools and one team made it all the way to the state championships. Midlakes’ Katelyn Wilkes and Penn Yan’s James Tette both won the Class C sectional championship on their way to top-10 finishes at states with Wilkes finishing sixth and Tette finishing eighth.
Both Wilkes and Tette won the W-FL championship and were the fastest runners in the league and made the first team.
Marcus Whitman’s Fletcher Dickmann was the top finisher for the Wildcats team at states, placing 36th in 18:17.3. Dickmann was the ninth fastest runner on the boys’ side in the W-FL first team.
Waterloo’s two boys state runners — senior Kaleb Swartly and sophomore Nate Robson — finished in 57th and 58th places, respectively, at states and made the W-FL Second Team.
Waterloo’s top finisher came in the girls race as freshman Addi Bree placed 25th in states in 20:57.4 and was the W-FL’s fourth-fastest runner, good for a spot on the first team.
Clyde-Savannah’s Quillan Shimp and Kylie Paylor each made their respective first teams in the W-FL and both placed 23rd at states.