GENEVA — Since Hobart and William Smith President Joyce P. Jacobsen’s first day, changes have taken place in the athletic departments at the Colleges. New varsity coaches as well as the restructuring of the tennis and squash coaching staff were implemented in 2019.
No changes have been perhaps as important as the athletic director position, of which Deb Steward has been named as not only the associate vice president of the Colleges, but as the director of Athletics and Recreation for both Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Steward served as the director for William Smith athletics for 23 years. She will begin her new role as the director of 23 varsity programs Feb. 3.
“I’m honored to serve the Colleges in this role,” Steward said in a phone call with the Times. “It’s an important role for our campus, for the future of Hobart and William Smith athletics, and for recreation, intramural and wellness aspects. I look at this position as an opportunity to support our students as a whole and our community as a whole.”
The previous Hobart AD was Brian Miller, who served as interim director of Hobart athletics for the past two years. Miller will serve as the associate director for Athletics and Recreation and director of Athletic Compliance. In addition to Miller transitioning into a new position, William Smith field hockey coach Sally Scatton will see a change of roles.
Previously, Scatton served as the assistant director of William Smith athletics for 13 years in addition to her 32 years as varsity field hockey head coach. Now, Scatton will continue to be the head field hockey coach, but in addition to becoming associate director for Athletics and Recreation and Senior Woman Administrator.
Between Steward, Miller and Scatton, the three boast around 90 years’ experience as administrators as well as head coaches, which will undoubtedly serve a vital role in the years to come.
“I have the great fortune to have Brian Miller and Sally Scatton, who are outstanding, dedicated and committed members of our team who are crucial in this new structure,” Steward said of Miller and Scatton. “They both offer a wealth of experience in athletics. All three of us care deeply about the experience of our student-athletes and determining how we can support our coaches and their goals. That will be the foundation of what we’re doing moving forward.”
Having one athletic director for both athletic programs seems to be the obvious move given how cohesive the two schools are in every other aspect of academic and athletic life.
Steward may be taking on a new role as head of Hobart athletics, but her gleaming 23 years as William Smith’s athletic director point to the fact that the award-winning administrator is more than prepared to oversee both schools.
“Initially, it will take a little time for me to develop those kind of relationships (like I have with the William Smith coaches) with the Hobart coaches,” Steward said. “This is really an opportunity for growth, to adapt and make some changes. It’s an opportunity to learn and listen.”
Her work as William Smith’s athletic director earned her the 2014 ECAC Division III Female Administrator of the Year Award and the 2017 Women Leaders in College Sports Division III Administrator of the Year Award.
During her tenure for William Smith, Steward has hired 13 new head coaches and broken the Heron Society record for total membership and dollars raised. Steward played an central role in the fundraising efforts for the Caird Center for Sports and Recreation, establishing the William Smith Athletics Endowment Fund and established the program’s 12th varsity sport in the women’s hockey team in 2014.
With Steward now overseeing Hobart, she brings a winning pedigree. While serving as athletic director, William Smith athletics have secured 44 conference championships, numerous NCAA postseason bids and a women’s soccer National Championship in 2013. Steward’s high expectations and care for student-athletes have proved fruitful, with over 100 All-America awards and 22 CoSIDA Academic All-America awards.
The restructure of management makes the most sense for the Colleges moving forward. Scheduling and distribution of resources will be streamlined while maintaining the first-class standard Steward has put forth in her decades of work.
With President Jacobsen at the helm and Steward overseeing athletics, Hobart and William Smith Colleges seem to be in good hands moving forward.
“I’m honored to be a face that our Herons and Statesmen see. That leadership doesn’t have one look to it. It is about inspiring and leading people,” Steward said.