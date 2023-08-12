The year-long celebration of 50 years of NCAA Division III athletics kicks off with the first whistle in football, soccer, volleyball and every other fall sport.
Since the NCAA instituted the three divisions of college sports in 1973, Hobart and William Smith have won 24 national championships, 19 of which have been under the banner of Division III. HWS sailing has two national championships (Coed dingy and Team Race in 2005) under the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association, apart from DIII.
It all started with Hobart lacrosse winning the 1980 Division III title after already having won two Division II titles (1976-77) and one USILA national title in 1972. William Smith soccer was the second HWS sport to claim national supremacy, doing so in 1988. Three more Hobart lacrosse titles followed before William Smith field hockey won its first of three titles in eight years in 1992. Then, in the final months of the 49th season of Division III, Hobart hockey brought its first national title back to Geneva.
Starting in 1980, the Colleges had a national champion crowned every year for 13 years. Since then, no more then 10 years have passed in between national titles.
Here is a look at the seasons that were for the first four sports to be crowned Division III champions in school history:
The 1980 Hobart Lacrosse Team
Despite the NCAA Division III dating back to 1973, 1980 was the first year for lacrosse at the Division III level. In years prior, the Statesmen competed in Division II and the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association, winning two national titles in DII and one in the USILA.
The 1980 squad opened the season with seven straight wins by an average margin of victory of 10.9 goals. The season opening run included an 11-8 decision over Cornell. The Statesmen went 1-2 over their next three games, falling to Syracuse and UMBC, but rebounded with a 6-4 win at Cortland to post a 9-2 regular-season record.
Facing off against MIT in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Statesmen obliterated the Engineers, 37-1. Along the way, they set five NCAA Tournament records: most goals in a game, fewest goals allowed, most combined goals in a game (38), most assists in a game (24), and most shots in a game (106).
In the semifinals, Hobart dispatched the Salisbury Sea Gulls for a second time on the season by a score of 21-5. In the championship game against the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons, the Statesmen rallied from a 5-4 halftime deficit to win the national championship 11-8.
“We made up our minds at halftime we were going to win,” said senior tri-captain Fred Mosher in the May 27, 1980 edition of the Finger Lakes Times. “We got our man-up together in the second half.”
That win in 1980 started an untouchable streak of 13 national titles in 14 years. In the entire decade of the ‘80s, no other men’s lacrosse team won a championship in Division III. Though Hobart has since moved to Division I, it took 30 years for a program to match the Statesmen’s Division III titles. Salisbury’s 2023 national title equaled Hobart’s total of 13 DIII championships.
1980 was also the first season of William Smith soccer, under new head coach Aliceann Wilber …
1988 William Smith Soccer
The 1988 William Smith soccer team was the first Heron team to win a national championship, and they did so with home cooking, winning every game of the national tournament in Geneva.
William Smith took a 14-1-1 record into the Division III national tournament with a six-goal barrage on a vastly outgunned Alfred squad in the NCAA regional semifinal.
William Smith had a much tougher time in the regional final and national semifinal games. The Herons advanced to the semifinals with a 1-1, 3-2 on penalty-kick, triumph over the Hartwick Hawks. The Herons fought to another 1-1 draw with Methodist six days later setting up another round of PKs. This time the decision took a bit longer to get to, but William Smith moved on 7-6.
The Herons, who lost the 1987 championship to Rochester 1-0, were not to be denied in the title game against California-San Diego. Karen Miller Howes slipped a pass through to Ann Haggerty, who scored the game-winner in the 126th minute. It was her fourth goal of the tournament, a record that stood for five years.
“I just knew my coaches would kill me if I didn’t take the shot and passed off or something,” Haggerty told the Finger Lakes Times on Nov. 13, 1988. “I saw the ball come across (from teammate Karen Miller) and thought, ‘that was a great pass.’ So I flipped around and looked up and saw this huge net and this little tiny goalie.”
Five members of the team have been inducted into the Heron Hall of Honor: Lisa Bray-Haverstrom ’89 (inducted in 1997), Vida Donohue Shaver ’91 (2003), Haggerty (2000), Julie Perry ’89 (1997), and Head Coach Aliceann Wilber (2002).
William Smith captured its first national title while Hobart lacrosse dominated the ‘80s, and it wasn’t too long before the Herons had another national champion squad to celebrate ...
1992 William Smith Field Hockey
During Hobart lacrosse’s scorched-earth campaign of 13 nationals titles, the lone year that the Statesmen didn’t get the national championship was in 1992.
That’s alright, though. The William Smith field hockey team kept the school’s streak of national championships going.
The 1992 field hockey team posted program records for wins in a season (22) and winning percentage (.957). The Herons’ run to the program’s first national championship ended with a thundering 17 consecutive wins.
Though the record of 22-1 indicates utter dominance, William Smith won nearly twice as many games by a single goal (13) than it did by three or more (7). Four of the season’s first six matches and a total of six matches during the campaign needed overtime for a winner to be declared, including the lone blemish, a 1-0 double overtime setback against Bloomsburg in the William Smith Invitational, which would be the team’s final loss of the season.
Every game of the national tournament was decided by one goal. A large part of that leadership under pressure was due to the fact that the roster boasted 10 seniors.
“This team is more focused than any other team I had,” head coach Sally Bond (Scanton) told the Finger Lakes Times before the first game of the season in 1992.
William Smith’s five straight one-goal wins allowed them to reach the championship against two-time defending national champion Trenton State on the Lions’ home field in New Jersey.
Senior forward Liz Scribner Repetto batted home her own rebound early in the first half to give the Herons a 1-0 lead at 17:28 of the first period. Senior goalie Jen Kulesa made 13 saves and sealed her 10th shutout of the season.
Bond (Scatton) was named the National Coach of the Year. The roster boasted three All-Americans: Ann Lynch Burnes, Melanie Nelson-Ginsberg, and Mani Martin Harwich; and six All-Region picks, Lynch Burnes, Nelson-Ginsberg, Martin Harwich, Schribner Reppeto, Kulesa-Kast, and Samantha Emmet Janney, who led the team with 30 points (12-6).
Four members of the team have been inducted into the Heron Hall of Honor, Lynch Burnes, Jennifer Bertsch Dolce, Head Coach Sally Scatton and Pam DuMond Tarnowski. And then ...
2023 Hobart Ice Hockey Team
By now, much has been documented and written about the most recent national champions in the school’s history. What will undoubtedly become a Hobart Team of Distinction, the Statesmen prevailed at Raymond J. Borque Arena this past March thanks to overtime hero Wil Crane, who scored the game-winning goal with 5:05 remaining to lift the Statesmen over Adrian 3-2.
Hobart finished the year with a program record 29 wins, 19 of which came on home ice at Th Cooler. It was the first undefeated season at home for the program. Rookie goaltender Damon Beaver finished the season with a program record 1.04 GAA and a .955 save percentage. He also set the record for shutouts in a season with seven. He finished the year with an 18-2-0 record, matching the program record for wins in a season.
The 38 goals Hobart allowed are the fewest in program history. The nine shutouts this year also set a new program standard.