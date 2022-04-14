Eagle Gymnastics traveled to Victor and Syracuse for respective New York State Championships in the first three days of April and then from April 8-10 the following weekend.
The results of each level and age groups are as follows:
Level 6 State Championship — April 1-3Child A age groupEmily Sniezko, Farmington — 2nd place in vault (9.075); 3rd place Bars (9.425); 6th place AA (36.6); 9th place Beam (9.4).
Level 7 State Championship — April 8-10Junior A age groupIsabella Seeley, Bloomfield — 5th place Beam (9.3); 7th place AA (36.9); 9th place Bars (9.35); 12th place Vault (9.125); 12th place Floor (9.125).
Seeley qualifies to the Region 6 2022 Championships featuring the top gymnasts from New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont Maine and New Hampshire at the end of April in Springfield, MA.
Child C age groupAmelia Merz, Stanley — 3rd place Beam (9.5); 11th place All Around (36.625); 12th place Floor (9.225).
Senior C age groupKate Schrader, Victor — 7th place Vault (9.3); 9th place Bars (8.825); 9th place Floor (9.075); 9th place All Around (35.725); 12th place Beam (8.525).
NY Xcel Platinum State Championships — April 8-10Child C age groupAlexandra Disanto, Waterloo — 9th place Vault (9.275); 9th place Bars (8.7); 10th place Beam (8.7); 10th place Floor (9.175); and 10th place All Around (35.85).