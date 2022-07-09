GENEVA — The varsity, junior varsity, modified and youth-level football games have three units on the field at all times: the offense, the defense and the officials.
Whether from a sidelines point of view, or from the bleachers — even the fence — lining the football field, being an official is a thankless job.
While the participation numbers in football have been in decline across New York state for some time, the glue that holds the sport together is in decline as well.
The Finger Lakes Football Officials Association has been a part of Sections IV and V for 60-plus years, and current President Doug Roll and former President Joe Bailey have been leaning on their 20-plus years’ experience to bring new people into their chapter to become officials. Between financial, travel and quality challenges, the biggest obstacle facing the 40-member FLFOA is the declining membership.
“We have a lot of challenges,” Roll said, “but the No. 1 (challenge), without a doubt, is the numbers.”
“With 40 guys and five-man crews (for each varsity game), depending on the scheduling, if there are eight games between Section V and IV on a Friday night, those numbers go real quick,” Bailey said.
When that happens, the FLFOA reaches out to the Monroe County chapter of officials, who then send their own referees to officiate Finger Lakes games — and that exchange of goods goes both ways when needed.
The reason for the decline of officials is not exactly singular. It is, in fact, a litany of factors that have contributed to the shortage.
The advancing age of current officials, lack of interest in the younger generations, treatment of officials by spectators, cost of travel, etc., all contribute to the falling number of football officials at the disposal of the FLFOA and other chapters across the state.
“You hear about the increasing numbers of violent acts against officials and verbal abuse and all that,” Bailey said. “Those things are the tough parts: getting the new folks in and dealing with the retirement and attrition of the older (refs).”
The increasingly toxic atmosphere of a high school football game doesn’t help matters, either.
“People don’t really want to deal with the atmosphere of officiating in a lot of ways,” Roll said. “It’s different than when I started. We always got yelled at, but today, it seems like there’s a lack of respect from everybody. Everybody seems to feel like they have a right to criticize. It’s hard because a lot of people that might otherwise want to (officiate) might be exposed to that and say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ ”
Football, like many sports with penalties involved, can have a flag thrown on every single play if the rule book was called to the letter. Even in the NFL, a holding call can be found on almost every snap if the video is slowed down and zoomed in enough. That then creates the most harmful snowball effect: Because officiating chapters like the FLFOA have less officials, that means there are less-experienced officials who are more likely to make some mistakes because of the lack of experience — and that accelerates the harsh words and gestures spewed from the sidelines and crowd and it becomes what Roll calls “a spiral of negativity.”
Yet, with all that in mind, Roll, Bailey and thousands of other refs across the state and country wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on a Friday night.
“To me, there’s nothing like a Friday night, 7 o’clock, the National Anthem, on a football field in a small town and everyone from the town is at the game. That’s a big deal,” Roll said. “Who’s not going to like that?”
Roll and Bailey point to the camaraderie among officials as one of the biggest enjoyments of doing it.
“You also get to know coaches too, and that can be very positive,” Bailey said. “I played football in high school and into college, and the thing I miss most is being a part of the team. I can’t remember the games, but I remember the locker room, traveling and all that. Being an official gets me the closest to that as I possible can.”
While Roll and Bailey have been officiating in the Finger Lakes for more than two decades, it’s not like officials who join the FLFOA have no upward mobility. In the 2022 Fiesta Bowl between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, Shortsville native BJ Henry was the head linesman for the game; he began at the FLFOA.
Roll and Bailey know the challenges facing the game and are more than aware that, from the outside, officiating can seem like a thankless job. But that couldn’t be more wrong, they agree. Being there for the kids, being on the field, and being a part of a team of officials are all part of what make it their favorite hobby. And, when a Friday-night game goes well, the rest of the weekend is that much sweeter.
“At the end of the day, we’re there for the kids,” Roll said. “The other part of it is that it’s a hobby, and being able to execute and do that job well makes you feel really good. It makes your whole weekend great.”
Roll and Bailey point out that if anyone is interested in becoming a football official, the time is now.
“(People) don’t think about (wanting to officiate) until it’s too late,” Bailey said. “By the time people start thinking about football, it’s already preseason and too late for people to become officials.”
The FLFOA can be reached on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FLFOA/.
Junior varsity meetings begin next week, and July is the perfect window of opportunity to do something that Roll, Bailey and many others have enjoyed for years prior and years to come.