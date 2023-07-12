The back-to-school-sale TV commercials have not yet returned to the airways. Why would they? It’s the middle of July and school for all ages doesn’t return for nearly two months.
While all student-athletes are enjoying time outside of the classroom, practices for the fall season in both college and high school are a month away.
Football, soccer, cross country, tennis, swimming — all make their return in early September for Hobart and William Smith, Keuka College, FLCC and all the area high schools.
Here are five matchups to look forward to in the first few weeks of the fall season:
Hobart vs. Keuka soccer, Sept. 1
Though Hobart football will be the first to get its cleats on the new turf on Boswell Field, the Statesmen soccer team will be the first to christen the new field, and it will be the Battle of the Finger Lakes.
Hobart vs. Keuka, just like last year, will be an early-season matchup between the teams. The Sept. 1, 2022 game ended in a 3-0 win for the Statesmen, to make their all-time record 6-0-1 against the Wolves.
Hobart head coach Shawn Griffin has been on a recruiting tear in the offseason, and the Statesmen can start the new season off with a bang on the new turf before moving back to Cozzens Field.
WFL Independent Football, Week 2/Sept. 8
Finger Lakes football classics have returned. For the 2023 season — and foreseeable future — many of the programs in the Finger Lakes region have formed their own WFL Independent league.
Week 1 of the regular season will have non-local contests, but Week 2 will be the first of many weeks that features classic Finger Lakes matchups. At 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, the Mynderse Blue Devils and Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles kick things off at Clyde-Savannah, while Marcus Whitman and South Seneca do battle in the other WFL matchup that same night.
Mynderse and Clyde-Savannah last played in 2018 when the Finger Lakes West league existed.
The matchup perhaps isn’t a traditional rivalry, but it does kick off an independent football season for programs that look to be more competitive with local matchups, rather than traveling 60+ miles for away games that has eroded the competitive spirit of local football programs in recent years.
Mynderse Academy vs. Palmyra-Macedon girls soccer, Sept. 9
One of 2022’s fiercest battles for a league title in Section V went down in the Finger Lakes East. The star-studded Red Raiders and gritty Blue Devils were separated by a loss and a tie at the end of the regular season in 2022.
Pal-Mac will return arguably the best player in Section V in Maya Ikewood, who scored 35 goals last season. Ikewood looks to be flanked by Jenna Santelli, who scored 14 goals as a sophomore. However, the Red Raiders lost a core group of seniors that led the program to three straight league titles — captains Clare Boesel, Molly Seither, Emma Robinson and Sophie Barclay all graduated in 2023.
Mynderse also lost several key seniors in Ella Wirth and Kelly Kohberger to name a few. However, the team is rich with young talent in the midfield and at the back. Madelyn Verkey, Lauren McDermott, Jackie Sinicropi and Myah Herron all return after getting significant experience and playing time in 2022.
The first matchups between the two heavyweights in the FL East may look a lot like last year’s final matchup, which went to double overtime and ended 1-0 in favor of Pal-Mac.
William Smith vs. University of Rochester soccer, Sept. 10
Out of all the success William Smith soccer has had even in the past five years, the rivalry that tilts heads is between the Herons and Yellowjackets.
Women’s soccer is one of the few sports U of R plays outside of the Liberty League conference, but the two programs have played one another every single year since 1980 — minus 2020 due to the pandemic.
And yet, the Herons have not seen victory over the Yellowjackets since 2017. Two losses followed by two 0-0 ties have frustrated the Herons. With the all-time record 24-7-8 in favor of William Smith, legendary head coach Aliceann Wilber and the team will have this home contest against U of R circled.
Hobart at Ithaca football, Sept. 30
The final day of September will be the biggest test of the year for the Hobart College football team. As they did in 2022, the Statesmen open up league play against the Bombers from Ithaca College.
A seven-point loss at Ithaca in 2021 marked the closest the Statesmen have come to beating Ithaca since a three-point loss in 2017, and the last win for Hobart came in 2016.
Apart from the 131-year-old matchup against University of Rochester that ends the regular season, the early-season clash against Ithaca typically signals the type of season that Hobart can expect in the Liberty League, and plenty of new faces will be on the 129th edition of Hobart Football.