GLENS FALLS — Newark seniors who have shared the court together for more than a decade hope to go out with a bang this weekend in the state final four. For the first time since 2009-10, the Reds boys basketball team is one of the four remaining teams in Class B fighting for a state crown.
From buzzer beaters to blowout wins to close losses, this Newark team has been through it all this season, and Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena, they face Section III’s Westhill, which eviscerated Owego Free Academy in the quarterfinal, 72-38.
Westhill brings in a 22-3 record and hasn’t lost since Jan. 24. The Warriors have scored north of 90 points several times and have averaged 73.4 points per game this season. In all three of Westhill’s losses on the year, they have been kept to less than 55 points. They should play right to Newark’s strength: defense.
In the regional against Owego, three players for Westhill scored in double figures. Omar Robinson led with 18 points, Shawn Mayes with 17 and Kam Langdon added 16. In each of their postseason games, the Reds (22-4) have held their opponents to fewer points than they averaged coming into the game.
At this point in the season, there isn’t much left to say that hasn’t already been said. Newark has size, talent, shooting and plays some the best team defense in the state. At this stage, all four of the teams left in Class B are great, the question that remains is which team has the most will to win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Semifinal match on Friday, March 17 at Hudson Valley Community College
Class B, Waterloo vs. Cortland, 10 a.m.
Class A, Canandaigua vs. Manhasset, 1:30 p.m.
It’s a little more than 12 hours until the girls state final four kicks off at HVCC, and as Waterloo senior Morgan Caraballo said after the Far West Regional win, the Tigers have been waiting to get back to Troy since last year.
In Friday’s semifinal against Cortland (21-4), the Tigers bring in the better record, have scored more and allowed fewer points. But the most important aspect of Waterloo’s game was brought to light in the Far West Regional against Depew: their ability to attack the rim.
Head coach Michael Bree said after the game that the Tigers have always been able to attack, but the fact that ended Depew’s historic season was that Waterloo went from comfortably shooting their way to wins all season long to relentlessly attacking Depew’s interior all game long.
Bree’s ability to put together a master game plan and the team’s ability to execute it and not panic when down may be the reason the Tigers find themselves playing for a state title once again.
As for Canandaigua, the team had to deal with Hamburg’s 6-foot-4 Virginia Tech commit Clara Strack and overcame a tough Bulldogs squad to secure a spot at HVCC on Friday. And, that was without junior center Kyleigh Chapman for the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime after she accrued five fouls.
It really shouldn’t be a surprise that the Braves (20-5) are in the final four. Mya Herman, Chapman, Liv Schorr, Eily Hubler all play top notch defense and can score from anywhere on the floor at any speed. With sharpshooter Julia Geitner ready to fire from anywhere and Macy Falk’s size and strength as well, Canandaigua has all the tools it needs to get the job done. The overtime win against Hamburg added extra belief that they are a state championship-caliber squad. But before every game, head coach Michael Brennan reminds the team to have fun. If the Braves are playing at their best on Friday afternoon, they will be having plenty of fun.
NYSPHSAA Class B Semifinal Newark vs. Westhill Saturday, March 18, 10:45 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls Newark, 22-4 Win Streak: 5 Points scored in five postseason games: 296 Points allowed in five postseason games: 243 Last game: 66-58 (OT) vs. Fredonia Westhill (Section III), 22-3 Win streak: 11 Points scored in five postseason games: 333 Points allowed in five postseason games: 226 Last game: 72-38 vs. Owego Free Academy