The Fury Basketball Club will once again be offering its Fall Ball Basketball Program. This will be the program’s 14th season, and it is open to fifth grade boys and girls interested in playing all the way through 12th grade.
Two days of tryouts will be held at the end of the month on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the following day on Tuesday, Aug. 29 6:30-7:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held at the Tri County Sports Complex in Macedon. Walk-ins are allowed but a parent must be present.
The season begins Sept. 17 and runs through Nov. 4.
Former FURY players do not need to try out and players only need to attend one of the sessions. Players may try out at a session that is not near their area in case of conflicts.
Register at https://www.flfury.com/home.
Any questions can be answered by Bob Guy at rguy2@rochester.rr.com or text (585) 478-7111.