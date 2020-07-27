ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Connecticut Hammerheads were on track to have a chance to be crowned champions of Major League Lacrosse in their inaugural season.
But opportunities during these times that seem too good to be true probably are.
Almost inevitably, the COVID-19 virus that forced the season to be crammed into 10 days has halted the Hammerheads’ chances at history.
As per an announcement from the MLL, a player tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday evening. The MLL then executed its COVID-19 protocol and all players were immediately placed into quarantine. MLL tested all individuals who were determined to be at risk for COVID-19 through contact tracing.
As a result, the semifinal games scheduled for Saturday were canceled, and the Hammerheads were forced to shut down the season.
Led by the Finger Lakes lacrosse trio of Bill Warder, Brian Hobart and Bradley Voigt, the Hammerheads used a fierce comeback in the final three games of the regular season to secure the No. 2 seed heading into the two-round postseason.
They were scheduled to play the Boston Cannons in the second semifinal game with the aim to move on to Sunday’s championship.
At the end of their season, Bradley Voigt etched himself out as one of the premiere rising stars of the professional game. In five contests, the Penn Yan alum scored a team-high 16 goals and added an assist for a team-leading 17 points. No other player on the roster reached more than nine goals.
Voigt’s 16 goals was good for second most in the league.
For a team that started off 0-2 and won its final three games, the Hammerheads were poised to make history in their first season of existence. Like every other sporting event on the planet, their dreams of a championship were quickly wiped away by the worsening pandemic.