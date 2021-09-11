GENEVA — Former Geneva High School football star and state champion running back Brian K. Fowler is preparing to put on his first Brian K. Flower Golf Tournament benefitting the Brian K. Fowler Health Professions Scholarship.
One hundred percent of the Oct. 3 tournament proceeds will go toward the scholarship created to help seniors at Geneva High School who are interested in a career in medicine.
Silver Creek Golf Course hosts the tournament with a sign-up deadline of Sept. 26. The cost is $100 per person and hole sponsorships are $250. For more information call (315) 878-2428.
All payments and donations can be sent via check, Venmo (@Brian_Fowler) or Ca$hApp ($BrianKFowler).