WATKINS GLEN — Drivers have a certain sparkle in their eyes when talking about Watkins Glen International.
The historic road course coupled with the charming Finger Lakes town have made for a racing Mecca for motorsports fans for 75 years, ever since the amateur event called the “Watkins Glen Grand Prix” started up in 1948. In the past few years, racing has been at its best for the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series race of the regular season.
Multiple storylines continue providing drama as teams packed up from the Brickyard at Indianapolis and headed to The Glen this week.
William Byron chases Martin Truex Jr. in season points and playoff points but has the most wins on the grid with four. Could Byron avenge a rocky Glen weekend in 2022 and get win No. 5 or could Truex Jr. reclaim the Go Bowling title for the first time since 2017?
Kyle Busch sits inside the current playoff field but is one of three drivers in the playoff push to not have a win yet on the season. Could the No. 8 Chevrolet get a victory and secure his playoff seat?
Kyle Larson swept the weekend in 2022 and secured back-to-back Go Bowling wins. Could he be the first driver to three-peat since Jeff Gordon in 1997-99?
Chase Elliott has dominated The Glen for many years and was a few seconds away from his third victory at WGI in 2022, despite getting booted from pole position and starting ninth. After a second-place finish at the Brickyard, Elliott’s uphill climb to the playoffs could get a turbo boost with a win at Watkins, one of his favorite tracks.
A LeMans winner ... playoff pushes ... four-wide at the bus stop ... Frankie Muniz. It’s all about to unfold at what promises to be another epic weekend of racing at one of America’s favorite road courses.
The engines have been started for a while.
William Byron wants a Watkins win
The driver with the most wins on the Cup Series circuit seems due — or even overdue — for a win at The Glen in any form.
In 2022’s Xfinity race, Byron set the lap record in qualifying and won the pole. Battling Ty Gibbs for the lead throughout the entire race, the pair made contact and knocked each other out late in the race, allowing Larson to take advantage. Larson held off AJ Allmendinger over the final four-and-a-half laps to win.
In the Cup Series race the next day, Byron was slated to start fourth but an electrical issue found in the pre-race inspection sent him to the back of the grid, where he could never make up the disastrous blow.
Back in 2021, Byron started in the middle of the grid at 15th, was in the top five for stage 1 and finished in sixth.
At this point last year, Byron had two wins and was in 10th place in the season standings and 12th in total points. But in 2023, Byron has doubled his wins at this point in the season with as many pole positions and is ranked second in total points and third in regular-season points.
A win at Watkins for the 25-year-old would seem fitting.
One left for Harvick?
Kevin Harvick’s final Cup Series race at Watkins Glen is this weekend. The driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang is a previous winner at The Glen, taking the checkered flag in 2006.
Harvick could not only secure a playoff spot with his first win of 2023 but he could also make a bit more history in his final season with the longest time between wins at The Glen. The current holder of that title is Kyle Busch, who went five years in between victories at The Glen.
Harvick has the most season points of any driver on the grid without a win on the season.
“Watkins Glen is a place where we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good runs, and I think going there and having a permanent road course and more of a traditional race, for me, is much easier to prepare for because I know the racetrack and I know the curbs and the bumps and the details of everything that goes on, so it makes me more comfortable prepping for the race,” Harvick said in a press release. “Watkins Glen is always a great place to go this time of year. The fans are always packed in there like sardines and it’s just a fun environment. We’re looking forward to it.”
Three-peat curse brewing?
Kyle Larson, Elliott, Marcus Ambrose and Tony Stewart all have gone back-to-back at The Glen, but no driver has won three straight races at The Glen since Jeff Gordon won four times between 1997-2001, including three straight from ’97-99.
Stewart won a fourth time in 2007 and again in 2009 after winning in ’04 and ’05, but a three-peat has eluded drivers for over two decades.
For Larson to match Gordon’s triple, he’ll need to be at his best on Sunday and perhaps have a bit of luck, just like in 2022.
He wasn’t the most dominant driver last year, but his timing was spot on. On a late restart, Larson took a high-risk-high-reward pass attempt on teammate Elliott and grabbed the lead on turn one with five laps remaining.
Even saying he was not proud of the move, Larson knows that’s racing. To get a third straight, Larson will need everything in his arsenal, especially his timing and guts.
If there is indeed a three-peat curse brewing at Watkins, 2023 may be the season it becomes something of lore.
Better time than ever
Elliott’s first Cup Series race win came at Watkins in 2018. He remains steadfast that it will always be a special place.
And a win this weekend could make it his favorite race of the season.
An up-and-down season for the 27-year-old has him looking at the playoff field from the outside. However, Elliott seems to be getting back into form. After finishing second at Brickyard, Elliott enters his 18th race of the season coming off the biggest points of the season.
Elliott crossed the finish line at Brickyard less than a second after race winner Michael McDowell. With his postseason hopes slim, Elliott has two races to get a win and move into the playoff field.
What better course to do it at than WGI?
If he can’t win at The Glen, Elliott will have only the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to get in, where he has never won before in the Cup Series.
Another world champion flocks to The Glen
In 2022, 2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Räikkönen made his NASCAR debut in the PROJECT91 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing. He fared well in the race through 30 laps, getting as high as 8th position. Though crashing out in a four-wide bus stop restart, Räikkönen noted he had “good fun” and battled well.
The 2023 edition of Go Bowling will have another world champion driver on the grid: two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.
After making his third Cup Series start at the Brickyard 200 last Sunday, Rockenfeller will feel far more at home at WGI.
No stranger to the Next Gen Camaro, Rockenfeller raced in the 2023 24 Hours of LeMans driving the American hero Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 alongside Jimmie Johnson and Jenson Button. After finishing 24th at the oval Brickyard, Rockenfeller’s Camaro may come to life on the historic road course.
Road courses like WGI on the NASCAR schedule continue to attract world class drivers looking to be a part of NASCAR.