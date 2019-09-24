VICTOR — An idea that came to fruition in 2016 continue to gain momentum Saturday inside the Victor Central School District Aquatic Center.
The Finger Lakes and Livingston girls swimming leagues held their fourth annual Duel in the Pool. The 190 swimmers that participated in the charity event raised $2,750 to benefit The Green Angels.
“This has grown into a special partnership between the two leagues,” said Christopher Oaks, coach of Palmyra-Macedon and chair of this year’s event. “The competition has the setup and atmosphere of a championship meet, but everyone knows we’re here to support an even greater cause.”
Based in Wayne County, The Green Angels support families in need by collecting, providing and delivering high-quality, gently used toys, books, bikes, clothes and life essential items at no cost. Founded in 2008, the organization supports families in every Wayne County school district.
“The money raised today will help our team ensure more local families can get the help they need during challenging times,” explained Michelle Friedman, a member of The Green Angels Board of Directors. “We are sincerely grateful for the support we’re receiving today from these athletes and their coaches, family members and fans.”
The Green Angels rely on community members participating in their “free-cycling” programs, donating items they no longer need or have outgrown. They also accept financial donations.
To learn how you can support them, visit their website, the-green-angels.com.
The two leagues plan to continue rotating the host venue, event chair and benefiting charity each year.
“It’s a great chance for our swimmers to take on some serious competition,” Oaks added, “but more importantly, it’s a reminder to everyone that, as our communities support us, we need to keep finding opportunities to give back.”
The Livingston swimmers and divers won their second consecutive Duel in the Pool SAturday, defeating the Finger Lakes by a score of 1,219 to 951.