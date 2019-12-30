GAINESVILLE — A large array of schools competed all across central New York in multiple wrestling tournaments over the weekend.
Here are the results from the weekend:
Pal-Mac traveled to the Dick Vincent Dual Meet held at Letchworth High School and posted an excellent 7-1 record.
Pal-Mac 80, Attica-Batavia 45
Kaleb Burgess (145) pinned Zeshawn Armstrong in 2:34. Ethan Ferro (152) pinned Sasha Childs in 0:26. Jake Pate (170) pinned Jared Burger in 1:40. John Morrisey (182) and Jace Schafer (106) earned forfeit wins. Joshua Shafer (195) pinned Mason Hinze in 2:30. Zachary Rooks (99) pinned Owen Strezlec in 2:15. There were no technical falls, major decisions or decision wins for Pal-Mac.
Pal-Mac 74, Dansville-Keshequa 9
Jace Schafer (106) pinned Ian Deaton in 1:36. Dominic Affronti (113) pinned Caeleb Kendall in 1:32. Jonathan Battoglia (120) pinned Brandon Foster in 0:39. Aiden Gales (126) pinned Clay Davis in 2:36. Mateo Sloan (138) pinned Noah Sauerbier in 2:34. Kaleb Burgess (145) pinned Gavin Hart in 2:31. Ethan Ferro (152) pinned Sterling Strain in 0:57. Rory Sloan (160) earned a technical fall victory 22-7 over Evan Pruonto. Jake Pate (170) pinned Micahel Adams in 1:04. Joshua Hafer (195) earned a 12-5 decision victory over Gage Geens. Zachary Rooks (99), Hunter Battoglia (220) and Riley Belanger (285) earned forfeit wins.
Pal-Mac 54, Letchworth 31Jace Schafer (106) pinned Taylor Belkota in 0:38. Trevor Bouwens (132) pinned Tiante Murray in 1:51. Kaleb Burgess (145) pinned Dan Baker-Herter in 0:45. Ethan Ferro (160) pinned Logan Winnie in 0:37. Jake Pate (170) pinned Kolby Vanslyke in 5:45. Joshua Shafer (195) pinned Evan Reding in 5:07. Hunter Battoglia (220) pinned John Miller in 5:26.Dominic Affronti (113) and Riley Belanger (285) earned forfeit victories.
Pal-Mac 60, Midlakes 18
Trevor Bouwens (132-PM) earned a 9-4 decision victory over Midalkes’ Ryan Peck-Elzey. Mateo Sloan (138-PM) earned an 8-6 decision victory over Midlakes’ Matt Raes. Samual Quick (145-PM) pinned Midlakes’ Cody Helker in 3:36. Ethan Ferro (160-PM) pinned Preston Cooper of Midlakes in 1:53. Rory Sloan (170-PM) pinned Tyler Crough in 1:06. Curtis Grimes (182-M) pinned John Morrisey III in 0:33. Joshua Shafer (195-PM) pinned Andrew O’Connor in 2:30. Matt Jansen (220-M) earned a 4-2 decision victory over Pal-Mac’s Hunter Battoglia. Teddy Raes (99-M) pinned Zachary Rooks in 1:25. Jace Schafer (106-PM) pinned Lucas Garver in 0:37. Dominic Affronti (113-PM) in 1:37. Eric Peck-Elzey (126-Midlakes) earned a 9-7 decision victory over Aiden Gales of Pal-Mac. Kaleb Burgess (152), Riley Belanger (285) and Jonathan Battoglia (120) all earned forfeit victories for Pal-Mac.
Pal-Mac 54, Perry 27
Jonathan Battoglia (120) earned a 4-2 decision victory over Matthew Bush. Aiden Gales (126) earned an 8-3 decision victory over Gabriel Bucknam. Kaleb Burgess (145) pinned Ivan Werst in 0:28. Ethan Ferro (152) pinned Kellen Bell in 0:50. Rory Sloan (160) pinned Winston Sahrle in 0:58. Jake Pate (170) pinned Wyatt Barrett in 1:20. John Morrisey III pinned Cody Adrian in 0:50. Riley Belanger (285) pinned Landon Washburn in 3:57.
Pal-Mac 52, Canisteo-Greenwood 30
Kaleb Burgess (152) pinned Trevor Mochol in 0:21. Jake Pate (182) pinned Jared Davis in 4:59. Joshua Shafer (195) pinned Jacob Evingham in 1:05. Hunter Battoglia (220) pinned Nathan Button in 5:01. Aiden Gales (126) pinned Beau Zeh in 1:47. Mateo Sloan (138) earned an 11-3 major decision over Ean Magill. Samual Quick (145), Ethan Ferro (160) and Jace Schafer (106) earned forfeit victories for the Red Raiders.
Falconer-Cassadaga Valley 53, Pal-Mac 24
Kaleb Burgess (152) earned an 8-4 decision victory over Bryce Baglia. Ethan Ferro (160) pinned John Kozlowski in 0:42. Zachary Rooks (99) won a 4-1 decision victory over Adam Boardman. Jace Schafer (106) pinned Brayden Newman in 0:46. Dominic Affronti (113) pinned Austin Chase in 0:33.
Pal-Mac 57, Warsaw 21Trevor Bouwens (132) won a 4-1 decision victory over Joe Gernegliaro. Kaleb Burgess (152) pinned Aaron Miller in 1:05. Ethan Ferro (160) pinned Kaine Tisdale in 1:19. Rory Sloan (170) earned an 8-2 decision victory over Jordan Wilson. Jake Pate (182) won a 4-0 decision win over Connor Hare. Riley Belanger (285) pinned Cyrus Bliss in 3:16. Jace Scahfer (106) pinned Jackson Conway in 0:20. Aiden Gales (126) pinned Connor Purdy in 3:25. Samual Quick (145), Zachary Rooks (99) and Dominic Affronti (113) earned forfeit victories.
Midlakes Screaming Eagles also competed in the Dick Vincent Dual Meet Tournament but had a tough time as they went 1-7, beating just Dansville-Keshequa and falling to a 2-14 record.
Alexander 58, Midlakes 29Teddy Raes (99) pinned Gage Wagner in 3:38. Chase Peacock (113) earned a 15-0 technical fall victory over Mason Bump. Matt Raes (145), Preston Cooper (160) and Curtis Grimes(182) earned forfeits victories.
Attica-Batavia 64, Midlakes 23
Preston Cooper (160) earned a 17-1 technical fall win over Sasha Childs. Teddy Raes (99) pinned Owen Strezlec in 3:24. Curtis Grimes (182) and Lucas Garver (106) earned forfeit victories.
Canisteo-Greenwood 54, Midlakes 30
Matt Jensen (220) pinned Nathan Button in 2:53. Ryan Peck-Elzey (132) pinned Nolan Gardner in 1:50. Matt Raes (138) pinned Ean Magill in 5:00. Curtis Grimes (182) and John DeBoover earned forfeit victories for the Screaming Eagles.
Midlakes 48, Dansville-Keshequa 39
Preston Cooper (160) pinned Evan Pruonto in 1:03. Curtis Grimes (182) pinned Michael Adams in 0:34. Chase Peacock (113) pinned Caeleb Kendall in 0:31. Eric Peck-Elzey (126) pinned Clay Davis in 1:13. Matt Jensen (220), Teddy Raes (99), Lucas garver (106) and Matt Raes (138) won via forfeit.
Letchworth 43, Midlakes 28
Preston Cooper (160) win a 10-0 major decision over Ian Blanchard. Teddy Raes (99) won a 6-2 decision over Derek Smith. Lucas Garver (106) pinned Taylor Belkota in 1:37. Ryan Peck-Elzey (132) won 9-5 via decision over Ayden Miller. Matt Jensen (220) and Chase Peacock (113) earned forfeit victories.
Pal-Mac 60, Midlakes 18See above Pal-Mac results.
Perry 48, Midlakes 27
Lucas Garver (106) earned a 6-4 decision victory over Noah Leitten. Chase Peacock (113) pinned Matthew Bush in 2:51. Eric Peck-Elzey (126) defeated Gabriel Bucknam 14-8 via decision. Preston Cooper (160) pinned Wyatt Barrett in 1:52. Tyler Crough defeated Cody Adrian 4-3 via decision. Teddy Raes (99) pinned Holden Kelly in 1:57.
Warsaw 54, Midlakes 35
Chase Peacock (113) won via technical fall 16-0. Eric Peck-Elzey (126) pinned Joe Gernegliaro in 1:44. Curtis Grimes (182) pinned Connor Hare in 3:12. Ryan Peck-Elzey (132), Preston Cooper (160) and Teddy Raes (99) earned forfeit victories.
South Seneca had a busy weekend as individual wrestlers competed in the Ken Haines Memorial Tournament hosted by Oswego.
Josh Maslyn (145) won his first three weight class matches over John Sherbourned over Cicero-North Syracuse via a 16-0 techincall fall in round one, and then pinning Thomas Wygal of Webster Thomas in 1:14 before beating Noah Horning on a 7-4 decision and then falling to Ryan Nugent of Newfane. Maslyn placed third overall with an 8-4 decision victory over Adam Brown of Cicero-North Syracuse.
Caleb Sweet (106), Tyler Piccolo (132), Luke Dendis (160), Adam Sibley (170), Trevor Sibley (120) and Dylan Campbell (126) also competed in the tournament.
Sweet (106) placed third in his weight class with a 9-2 decision victory over Carl Santariello of Marcellus.
Piccolo (132) won via a 4-0 decision over Logan Mead of Canastota before falling to Jordan Beach in the 4th consolation round.
Dendis (160) fell in the 7th place match to Jacob Thibeault of Niagara Wheatfield.
Sibley (120) fell to Trayton Tupper in the 4th consolation round after winning in the 2nd and 3rd consolation rounds. Adam Sibley (170) fell in the second consolation round.
Dylan Campbell (126) placed 7th in his weight class after pinning Tyler Murray in 3:47.