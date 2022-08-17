CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College is ready to host the first Lakers 5K Classic that will take place on Saturday, Oct.1. The event serves as a fundraiser for the FLCC cross country and track & field teams.
The event is open to the public and the fundraiser is to be held at the FLCC cross country trails at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive in Canandaigua. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 9:45 a.m., with a race start time scheduled for 10 a.m.
There is a $15 cost per entry, along with the option to purchase a t-shirt, and/or donate to help support the teams. Proceeds will help provide the student-athletes the opportunity to attend national events and continue to improve their facilities
Cash or checks can be made out to FLCC Cross Country Boosters, ATTN: Samantha Boccacino, 3325 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
First-year track and field head coach James Bathgate was quick to make a mark in the track & field history books at Finger Lakes Community College, securing the program’s first-ever National Junior College Athletic Association Region III men’s championship this past spring of 2022.
- JIM POLZIN jpolzin@madison.com
Thanks to his efforts, Bathgate was named east region, Head Coach of the Year, by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in his first season.
Under Bathgate on the women’s side, student-athlete Leah Lloyd, a Palmyra-Macedon graduate, would highlight the Lakers trip to the NJCAA Division III national championships, earning a national championship in the 3000m steeplechase, and claiming first-team All-American honors.
Attendees will be joined by members of the cross country & track and field teams who will be volunteering at the event. “This is a great team-building event and community service,” Bathgate said.
Bathgate stressed the importance of the fundraiser saying, “we want to continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to compete at their highest level, with appropriate facilities to excel.” He added, “this event will strengthen the connection between the community and the athletics department, and help generate the program needs for our student-athletes to be successful.”
For more information on the Lakers 5K Classic, visit https://flcc.formstack.com/forms/lakers_5k_classic