CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College softball program will be hosting a softball camp this summer at the FLCC Softball Turf Field. First-year head coach Julianna Sherman and assistant coach Maddy Joseph will lead the instruction for the camp, which will offer individual instruction including talks about the mental aspect of the game, an opportunity to scrimmage, and experience working with collegiate athletes and coaches.
The two-day camp will be held July 14-15 at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua. The event will include instruction from 8:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a 12:30-2:30 p.m. scrimmage.
The camp will be structured through various drills, stations and mental game talks. It will give student-athletes a taste of the drills and the skills a collegiate-level coach looks for and ultimately practices as a team. There will be a short intermission for lunch, followed by a full 7-inning scrimmage that will allow the student-athletes to put their abilities to use.
The camp will be run similarly to one of Sherman’s practices for the Lakers, providing individual coaching and an addition to their network for their softball career.
The camp will be $140 for two days or $70 for one day. Checks can be made payable to “FLCC Softball Boosters” and your registration can be sent to Julianna.Sherman@flcc.edu.