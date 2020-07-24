CANANDAIGUA — There will be fall college sports in the area this year, albeit in a reduced capacity.
Finger Lakes Community College announced Friday morning it will offer cross country, logging sports, and eSports for the upcoming semester.
The announcement came less than 48 hours after Hobart and William Smith Colleges, in conjunction with the Liberty League, announced that they had canceled fall sports, and sports competition would not resume before 2021. Last week, the Empire 8 Athletic Conference, of which Keuka College is a member, said it will not conduct fall sports in 2020, either.
At FLCC, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will be moved to the spring semester in adherence with the NJCAA’s plan announced earlier this month. However, those squads will be permitted to hold a limited number of low-density practices during the fall semester.
Men’s and women’s basketball practices are postponed until January.
“This has been a challenging time for college athletics as we balance the need to keep our student-athletes safe while also trying to develop a plan to return to play,” FLCC Director of Athletics Samantha Boccacino said in a press release. “This path forward allows for engaging opportunities for our student athletes while prioritizing their health and safety. We are looking forward to seeing our Lakers return.”
The press release said FLCC’s plan aligns with the safety guidelines set forth by the state and the NJCAA.
Most of the Laker sports teams compete in Division III of the NJCAA’s Region III.
Practices for the fall season will be held outside for the most part, and condensed to small groups at staggered meeting times.
Additional safety measures will include regular health screenings for athletes and coaches, social distancing, mask use whenever possible, disinfection, and COVID-19 education.
No spectators will be allowed in adherence with a state mandate for college athletics.
The men’s and women’s cross country teams, which are coached by Jayden Donahue, train on the Bruce Bridgman Course on the grounds of the 250-acre main campus. Logging sports teams, which are coached by Ryan Staychock, practice in the Marty Dodge Woodsmen Field adjacent to the Student Center.
Logging sports do not fall under the jurisdiction of the NJCAA. FLCC’s men’s and women’s teams compete against mostly four-year schools; their fall competition schedules will be determined largely by participation among competitors.
Athletes in the eSports program appear to be the least impacted, since players can practice and play in their homes.
“The digital world is where eSports thrives and our student athletes are already fully prepared to engage in Overwatch, Rainbow 6: Siege, League of Legends, and Smash Ultimate this coming fall,” said Michael VanEtten, a faculty member and coach of the program. “In cooperation with the NJCAA, we’re expanding our reach into new regional conferences with area colleges. In a time when engagement is absolutely critical to continued student success, eSports is thrilled to provide this opportunity.”