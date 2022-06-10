CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College men’s and women’s soccer programs will be hosting “prospect ID camps”, this summer at the FLCC Turf Facility.
Newly hired men’s soccer head coach David Wright created the idea to help student-athletes showcase their abilities in front of former collegiate/professional soccer players and coaches.
The camp will offer two sessions, the first taking place June 26, with a check-in time of 9 a.m. and a second session offered on July 9, with a 9 a.m. player check-in. The sessions will include technical development activities, lunch and program seminars, an FLCC campus tour and expanded match play before the student-athletes depart the event.
“Our programming allows student-athletes an early opportunity to prepare for the next level while also providing us the opportunity to identify talent and give them a roadmap to help guide their future decisions,” Wright said.
The program will be open to all incoming 9th – 12th-grade student-athletes, along with 2022 graduating seniors who are looking for an opportunity to compete at a collegiate level. Wright plans to include some student-athletes who have already committed to the program.
These individuals will be separated into divisions based on their birth year, skill level and various other categories. Student-athletes are expected to bring their own training attire — including shin guards, cleats, water bottles, etc.
FLCC Athletics will provide all training equipment, including soccer balls for player use.
“Our camp allows those student-athletes interested in playing for FLCC an opportunity to show their skills and mindset in person while receiving professional opinions and evaluation,” Wright said.
Over the past couple of seasons, the FLCC soccer programs have provided several student-athletes exposure to NCAA Division I, II, and III institutions. The Lakers men’s soccer team last season saw two student-athletes earn athletic scholarships at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels in addition to six other student-athletes who earned roster spots on NCAA Division III rosters.
There is an $85 fee for a single registration, along with a $15 discount for a two-session registration.
The prospect ID camps will take place at 3325 Marvin Sands Dr, Canandaigua, NY 14424 at the FLCC Turf Facility. For any questions and additional information, reach out to the men’s soccer head coach David Wright by email at: David.Wright@flcc.edu or by phone at: 585-394-3522.