PHELPS — Before the short-but-sweet Fall II season began, Midlakes football was stuck in a rut that had only deepened since 2017.
Yet this unique season carried with it a palpable feeling of change. Dave Whitcomb took back the helm of Midlakes football and, even in a season-opening 14-6 loss to Geneva, the Screaming Eagles’ culture seemed different than recent years prior.
Culture changes don’t happen overnight — just ask the Buffalo Bills — but Whitcomb’s ability to get players to believe in themselves and the program enacted a profound change, and the Screaming Eagles ended their 2021 football season on Tuesday night with a 13-12 victory over Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy/Rochester Prep. The win snapped a 25-game losing streak.
“The best part about (the win) was that it was great for our players,” Whitcomb said in a phone call. “Our kids stayed so resilient through the year. We battled and hung in all year.
“We had a terrific week of practice.”
Midlakes ended the season 1-4, but those numbers don’t reflect how much more competitive the Screaming Eagles became.
Apart from a lopsided loss to undefeated Batavia in Week 5, Midlakes did not allow more than 14 points to any of its other opponents. Even Newark/Marion, which hung 48 points on Wayne Central Tuesday night, managed only two TDs in its 14-0 win over Midlakes.
“Here’s the reality: If we had scored 15 points in every one of our games, we would be in sectionals right now. We’d be 4-1,” Whitcomb said, before adding with a laugh, “Fifteen points wasn’t going to beat Batavia, that’s for sure.”
While the offense worked at finding an identity, defense was their calling card — and it is not a stretch to say it was one of the best in Class B.
Whitcomb and his coaching staff implemented practice strategies that led to a turnaround: Tackling correctly, and knowing where to be and what to expect, were part of the reason they were able to put a wrench in the works of teams with stars. Newark’s Travontay Murray, Pal-Mac’s Quinn Nolan and Ivan Reynolds-Diaz, and Bishop Kearney’s Azavier Ross all struggled to have big offensive games against Midlakes’ defense.
“We changed a little bit of the culture in terms of their practice habits, their expectation levels from us and of themselves,” Whitcomb said. “Fundamentally, we’ve gotten a lot more sound on both sides of the ball.”
With three minutes to go in Tuesday’s game, Bishop Kearney scored a go-ahead touchdown to take a 12-7 lead. With the postseason off the table and another loss just minutes away, Midlakes had every reason to call it quits for the season — but they didn’t.
Thanks to a 69-yard kickoff return from Hunter Black, the Screaming Eagles stormed back up the field and retook the lead. Minutes later, they put the game away with a big interception from Mark Scoville.
“It says a lot about the character of our kids,” Whitcomb said. “You come off a bad loss on the road, it’s the last game of the season, you’re not in playoffs, you haven’t won a game since 2017, and the kids came out and practiced hard and played hard and stayed resilient. We’re ahead, then we give up a score with 3½ minutes left, and the kids, they never gave up. They kept battling.
“The kickoff got us in position to score, then we played good defense and sealed it with an interception.”
The icing on the cake? The win came on Senior Night.
“Couldn’t ask for anything better,” Whitcomb said. “I was so happy for the group of kids, the program and the community.”
Though Midlakes won’t be playing in the upcoming sectional tournament, it seems the program’s biggest win in years came at the perfect time. Halting a 25-game skid in the final game of the season provides a turbo boost for the program heading into what will be a short off-season, given that practice for the normal fall season is slated to begin Aug. 16.
That, perhaps, is the best thing about football in the spring: Midlakes won’t have to wait long to get back on the field.