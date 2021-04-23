Heading into Tuesday night, the high school football season — this year held in the spring, courtesy of pandemic-related changes — had just about wrapped up.
Waterloo (5-1) was the only local squad that had secured a spot in sectionals, making the Class C field courtesy of a 40-13 victory over Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield Monday night. Newark/Marion’s Class B hopes were more clouded.
By the time Tuesday night ended, Wayne Central was out of sectionals, KO'd by the combination of a 48-27 loss to Newark/Marion and coming up short in a three-way coin toss for the final two Class B berths.
Newark/Marion, Palmyra-Macedon and Wayne Central finished deadlocked after all the tiebreakers were tallied, meaning a coin toss would determine who would join top-seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima and No. 2 Batavia in the field. Newark/Marion wound up as the No. 3 and Pal-Mac as the No. 4.
Because of the condensed time frame to complete the campaign, only four teams qualified in each bracket, and there will be no split classifications (eg. Class C1 and C2).
No. 4 seed Waterloo will visit top-seeded Livonia at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, Newark/Marion treks to VanDetta Stadium to take on host and No. 2 seed Batavia at 6 p.m.
Additionally, Red Jacket (5-0) earned the No. 1 seed in the 8-man sectional tournament after dominating its regular-season schedule. The Indians host No. 4 seed Finney/Northstar at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Here's a closer look at the local teams still playing:
NEWARK/MARION
Three weeks ago, the Reds, who welcomed Marion school district athletes into their program this year, sat near the bottom of the Class B sectional standings, their record 1-3 following losses to Pal-Mac and Batavia. The circumstances of the pandemic meant the end of the winter season overlapped the start of the Fall II season, so key players like Travontay Murray, Dillan Hernandez and others were unable to join the football team until their respective winter seasons ended.
By the time the Reds had the entire team together, they were just five days away from the season opener, and it was against Honeoye Falls-Lima of all teams.
The Week 4 setback against this week's sectional opponent — 28-20 — not only represented the closest contest Batavia played all season, it got the Reds believing in themselves.
No one else managed to keep the Blue Devils under 40 points.
“It was the turning point for our team,” head coach Mike McGavisk said about the earlier game against Batavia. “We said after the game, ‘That’s the most fun we’ve had as a team this year.’ We came together as a team and finally it started to click. Batavia is very physical, and our guys rose to the challenge ... I was very proud of the way that they answered the challenge that week.”
Week 5 arrived, and Newark/Marion kept its sectional hopes alive with a 24-14 victory at Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Rochester Academy. That same week, Pal-Mac — like everyone else during the regular season — got trounced by Honeoye Falls-Lima, 51-3, while Wayne Central stayed put with a forfeit victory against Geneva.
It left Newark/Marion controlling its own destiny — sort of — going into Week 6. The Reds took care of what they could.
Newark/Marion rallied from an early deficit to steamroll the Eagles 48-27, then sweated out a coin toss to make the Class B field.
"We had to flip a coin at 9 a.m. (Wednesday) to see not only who were going to be the two teams that were in, but we had to do another flip to see who was going to be the 3 seed and who was going to be the 4 seed,” McGavisk explained.
Wayne, Pal-Mac and Newark/Marion each had a quarter with the first letter of their school on the "heads" side. They all flipped at the same time; two quarters showed a "P" and an "N," while the third landed on "tails" — resulting in Wayne Central’s season being over. Then, McGavisk and Pal-Mac head coach Jason Minnamon each took a piece of paper that read "heads" or "tails." McGavisk let Minnamon pick the piece of paper because the Red Raiders had defeated the Reds in Week 3, 17-9. Minnamon picked "tails."
Section V football chairman Scott Barker followed by flipping a final coin and it came up "heads," giving Newark/Marion the No. 3 seed.
In Tuesday's victory, Newark/Marion running back Travontay Murray produced one of Section V's best all-around performances of the season. The senior carried 37 times for 379 yards and six touchdowns, moving with 114 yards of 1,000 for the season. He wound up with 420 total yards, including 41 on 3-for-3 passing.
Classmate Dillan Hernandez keyed the defense with 10 solo tackles among his 16 stops, and he scored Newark/Marion's other TD on a 31-yard reception from Murray. Jaden Shepherd and Norwood Hughes IV produced interceptions and Carlos Bueso recorded a sack.
WATERLOO
There aren’t many teams in Section V that can throw the ball like Waterloo, and they will need to be sharp through the air to be successful in a Class C field sporting a combined record of 22-2.
Waterloo has averaged nearly 31 points per game while allowing a shade over 15. Their only loss was a 36-26 setback to No. 2-seeded Bath (6-0) in Week 5, a contest in which the Indians fell behind 14-0 early before making a game of it.
Livonia (6-0) is an entirely different animal.
The Bulldogs are averaging more than 35 points per game, and have outscored their six foes by an average of 27-plus points. Their only test came in Week 6, a 6-0 triumph over LeRoy (5-1) — the latter is the No. 3 seed in Class C.
The big guy up front for Livonia is quarterback Alex Minnehan, who is more of a running back than a signal caller. The freshman has rushed for over 1,000 yards.
Unlike its semifinal opponent, Livonia throws the ball sparingly.
The Indians' focus will undoubtedly center on stopping the run and getting Minnehan off the field. If senior quarterback Brian Oddi can execute screen passes to the likes of Devin Felber, brothers Kyle and Nolan Slywka, Peter Shangraw IV and others, as well as testing Livonia down the field, the Tribe should have a shot.
On defense, Waterloo played one of its best games of the season in Week 6, consistently swarming Whitman/Bloomfield ball carriers and forcing multiple strip fumbles.
While most everything has to go right for Waterloo to beat a powerful Livonia squad, its ability to score through the air gives them perhaps the best chance of solving the Bulldogs.
RED JACKET
Whether the traditional 11-man game or the newer 8-man format, there arguably hasn’t been a team more dominant than Red Jacket.
They average 62 points per game and allow just 16, including a shutout — a rarity in 8-man football. Red Jacket has beaten every team in the bracket, including its semifinal opponent. The Tribe hammered Finney/Northstar 63-14 in Week 4.
Because there were seven 8-man teams in Section V, some played a five-game schedule with one bye. The Indians drew their bye in Week 6, giving them an extra week to prepare for sectionals.
OTHERS
As mentioned earlier, Pal-Mac is the No. 4 seed in Class B. The Red Raiders visit top-seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima (5-0) in a 6 p.m. contest Sunday. Like Waterloo, Pal-Mac has yet to win a Section V crown in football.
Canandaigua and Victor have yet to lose this season — yet neither is a No. 1 seed.
Canandaigua (5-0) is No. 2 in Class A. The Braves host No. 3 Spencerport (6-0) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday. Canandaigua won the most recent Class A sectional tournament that was held, in the fall of 2019.
Victor (6-0) is No. 2 in Class AA. The Blue Devils entertain No. 3 Hilton (5-1) in a 2 p.m. kickoff Sunday.