GENEVA — Playing in Super Bowl 55 is, unquestionably, the biggest moment of Ali Marpet’s football career, but the “biggest moment” has presented itself to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ left guard many times throughout his journey.
How does the marquee event in American sports compare to what Marpet has faced before? While the gravity of moment is not lost on him, it really isn’t anything new.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, the 2015 Hobart College graduate reiterated that he has surprised himself every step of the way. His former coaches knew he had the talent and drive to make the National Football League, but even retired Hobart coach Mike Cragg and current Statesmen boss Kevin DeWall can’t help but be wide-eyed when they sit back and realize he is not only an NFL mainstay but one of the premier offensive linemen in the game.
“Being a Division III athlete and being where he’s at, to be one of the very best that there is in all of the NFL, it just blows my mind he’s that good,” Cragg said in a phone call. “It is amazing how good an athlete he is, but not just to rely on his athletic ability, but to continue to get stronger and bigger, and better knowledge of the game.”
“I think that’s the part that I always saw: He was so dominant (at Hobart), and everyone thinks it’s all physical … but I think when you work with him day to day, like we did, you saw what made him really special was his work ethic, his drive, his motivation,” added DeWall, who was Hobart’s offensive coordinator when Marpet played for the Statesmen. “(When) I think of who he was as a person, it didn’t surprise me he was going to be able to compete at this level. I think what’s really been neat to say is that he just has continued to improve ... I don’t know if any of us thought he was going to be a premier guard in the league.”
This biggest moment is just the latest in the life of the sixth-year pro.
In his senior year at Hobart, the Statesmen amassed a regular-season record of 10-0 and entered the NCAA Division III playoffs with championship aspirations. The tournament was not new territory for Marpet; he played in the NCAAs all four years in college. The Statesmen defeated Ithaca at home, 22-15, before squeezing past Johns Hopkins, 24-21.
Rewind two more seasons. In 2012, the Statesmen also made it to the D3 quarterfinals, where third-ranked and eventual national runner-up St. Thomas of Minnesota rolled Hobart, 47-7. The outcome overshadowed Marpet’s performance against the Tommies.
“They had an All-American (defensive end),” DeWall recalled. “We ended up losing that game to a better team, but (Ali) held his own — more than held his own. He really showed at that level that he could be a premier offensive lineman in the country.”
Meeting No. 4 Wesley in the 2014 quarterfinals was not exactly uncharted territory for Marpet and the Statesmen. What it presented, though, was the biggest game of Marpet’s career to that point. It was a win-or-go-home shot in what could have been his final game as a Statesmen, a last chance to show NFL scouts what he could do.
Hobart fell 41-13 that day, and indeed, Marpet’s career as a Statesman ended.
Fast-forward more than six years later, and that game seems like a blip on the radar of Marpet’s football achievements. However, the moment was not lost on him.
“I think coming (to Tampa Bay) in 2015 with Donovan (Smith) as well as other guys, we really did have playoffs and Super Bowl in our head,” Marpet said. “(Tampa Bay) was 2-14 before we got here, and we were like, ‘We’re going to turn this around, we’re going to dominate, we’re going to get to the playoffs.’ And, Gosh, it is hard to get here. I think because it’s been so hard, it makes this moment that much more precious, if you will.
“I feel very grateful for being here, and it’s been a grind to get here. Back to the Hobart days, I would have never thought I would have been in this position, so I feel really grateful for that.”
Marpet tackled — er, blocked — every obstacle that appeared as the biggest moment of his career at each juncture. He went from D3 quarterfinalist in 2014 to the collegiate Senior Bowl, then the NFL Draft Combine, and, soon after, his very own Pro Day. The “biggest moments” began to stack up quickly, and they kept coming.
He was selected in the 2015 NFL Draft, protected prized quarterback Jameis Winston in many of his first few NFL seasons, and is now blocking for Tom Brady, the legendary 43-year-old who is preparing to play in his record 10th Super Bowl.
While the weight of the NFL championship game is not lost on Marpet, the so-called “biggest moment” may no longer carry the same connotation it once did.
“I think the Super Bowl is obviously a big game, but I also think that based on Ali, the leadership around him, Brady and the offense, they’re going to put the focus back on what they need to get accomplished,” DeWall said.
No Division III team has ever seen the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, or Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ trio of offensive weapons. However, few players have traveled a path like Marpet, and he has proven over and over again he is capable of shoving the bright lights aside and performing at this best on the biggest stages.