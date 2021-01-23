After a 27-year stretch that included the “Music City Miracle” and plenty of other heartbreak, the Buffalo Bills are making their return to the AFC championship game. They visit Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night for a date against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:40 p.m., CBS), with a spot in Super Bowl LV at stake.
Understandably, Bills Mafia — as the cadre of Bills fans is known — is excited about the opportunity to end a Super Bowl drought that began in 1994, after Buffalo made the last of its record four straight appearances in the championship game.
Ron Green, 44, grew up in Elmira and now lives in Canandaigua. He has been a Bills fan his entire life.
His love affair with the Bills started before he was born. His father wouldn’t drive his pregnant mother to the hospital until a particular Bills game had ended — and this was a preseason game.
“The 1990s taught me to never be overconfident going into these big games,” Green wrote in an email. “However, the 1990s also taught me to appreciate these moments because they could be few and far between.”
Leia Marino, 33, grew up in Buffalo until she moved to Seneca Falls when she was in fourth grade; she moved back to Buffalo with her husband, John, 10 years ago. Both sides of Marino’s family hail from Buffalo, which makes it little surprise Leia grew up a diehard Bills fan.
“It’s almost indescribable seeing them make it this far,” she said in a text message. “After the last game, I was so unbelievably excited but I was also really proud. I’m also really happy for people like my parents, my aunts and uncles. They’ve been loyal fans this entire time, the past 30 years, and they deserve this.”
Tyler Auble, 25, grew up in Rochester but now lives in Brooklyn has been a Bills fan for his entire life.
“Honestly, I’m in shock,” Auble said in a Facebook message. “I’ve always Bill-ieved in my Bills, but for so long we’ve seen them shoot themselves in the foot time and time again and to see them firing on all cylinders like this to make it this far is unbelievable.”
Zach Lovell, 25, born and raised from Addison followed his fathers roots at being a Bills fan.
"A long time coming," Lovell said in a Facebook message. "The last time the bills made it this far, I was about eleven months old. A mix of reactions initially, from ecstatic to speechless. It’s something that a good portion of the fan base has not had the opportunity to experience. It’s bittersweet."
The Bills’ success of the past couple of season has attracted new fans.
Harold Weber, 75, has not been a Bills fan for most of his life, but he credits Kristy Mcnicholas for turning him onto to Bills Mafia. The Seneca Falls lifer, who worked at Goulds Pumps and was a longtime sports broadcaster for WSFW Radio, remembers the Jim Kelly days well.
“Winning the Super Bowl would be well deserved and would remove the four losses in the Big One!!” Weber said in a Facebook message.
The Bills’ rise can be tied to the meteoric ascent of third-year quarterback Josh Allen, who seems likely for a top-three finish in Most Valuable Player voting.
“Josh Allen makes me so jealous, being younger than me, that amazing and successful,” 25-year-old Chelsea Philbin, who was born and raised in Greece, said in a text message. “He is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). He brought the mafia together in the middle of a pandemic this year and made us stronger than ever before. Josh Allen is what the Bills and the fans needed, what the world needed. One person can bring so many people together. It’s amazing.”
Philbin also stated that she became a Bills fan before she was even born as her mother and father had Bills Mafia in their blood.
Jack DeRue, 21, was born and raised in Rochester. His earliest childhood memory is becoming a Bills fan.
“I think Josh Allen is a perfect fit for Buffalo, and he should win the MVP this year with the stats he’s put up,” DeRue said in a text message.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has also been a huge piece to their recent success.
Jake Coons, 26, who grew up in Elmira and currently lives in Owego as been a Bills fan the last twenty years.
"McDermott completely turned the culture around for the Bills," Coons stated in a text message. "Buffalo had a toxic culture and was more of a group of individuals rather than a team. He’s brought in a great coaching staff, holds everyone accountable, and gets the most out of players that other teams had cast aside. You can just tell the team loves playing for that guy."
Kyle Karst, 27, from Nunda followed his parents footsteps at being Bills fans.
"Obviously I am excited about Sean McDermott since he came to Buffalo," Karst said in a Twitter message. "However, I don’t think we can give Sean all of the credit. Brandon Beane as GM making the administrative decisions that he’s made also have played a huge roll in our success. Brian Daboll molding our young quarterback, and Leslie Frazier’s top tier defense also are huge contributors to our success."
There is a chance the Bills could play in the Super Bowl against their worst nightmare — Tom Brady, who is now quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kevin Brady, 26, has been a Bills fan since the day he was born. A resident of the Western New York town of Clarence, he has endured plenty of ribbing because his dad’s name is, you guessed it, Tom.
“Growing up in Buffalo with the name Brady during his prime years with New England was brutal,” Kevin said in a Facebook message, before saying about a potential Super Bowl matchup against the Buccaneers, “What a story that would be. The guy who terrorized the AFC East for years now has to go up against his replacement. I would love to see that game.”
"I think that’s what a majority would want," Lovell said on potentially playing Tom Brady.
"It would mean the world to me," Auble said on playing Tom Brady. "I would love for us to make it the the big game and then totally wipe the floor with Brady and the Bucs."
“If the Bills won the Super Bowl this year it would be an awesome feeling, but it would feel even better if they could do it against Tom Brady in his new stadium in Tampa for their first Super Bowl win ever,” DeRue added.
"When the Bills make it to the Super Bowl and if against Brady, I can’t wait to finally beat the original G.O.A.T. with the new G.O.A.T.," Philbin said.
"No table would be safe," Coons said on potentially beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.
Green viewed a matchup with Brady and the Bucs through a different prism.
“To face the biggest rival for the last 20 years at QB in the same location as Super Bowl XXV and ‘wide right’ would be gut-wrenching,” Green stated. “If we won it, it would be the highest of highs. If we lost, it would be devastating.”
Of course, the Bills have to get to the championship game first. To do that, they’ll have to solve the reigning champions and 2019 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start after suffering a concussion in the Chiefs’ 22-17 divisional-round win against the Cleveland Browns last weekend.
"I am beyond hyped," Brady said on his Bills making the AFC Championship this year. "This season has been incredible especially with the (Stefon) Diggs acquisition."
"If the Bills go to the super bowl I’ll cry," Karst said. "I’m not ashamed. I cried when Andy Dalton and the Bengals converted on 4th and long to send the Bills to the playoffs three years ago. That’s how passionate I am."
“If the Bills won the Super Bowl, that would mean so much to Buffalo,” Marino said. “The team, the fans, this city ... we never gave up on each other. We’re Bills Mafia for life. It’s been such a tough year for so many people. This would really be something special for us all.”
“In the words of the great Van Miller (the former radio play-by-play man for the Bills) … It would be Fandemonium!!” Green exclaimed.
"Go Bills!!," Weber exclaimed.