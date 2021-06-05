WATERLOO — This past football season for the Waterloo Indians was one to remember; not just for fans, but for the record book as well. Senior quarterback Brian Oddi accomplished much more than just lifting his team to the Class C sectional semifinals.
Oddi recorded 18 touchdown passes and 1,361 passing yards, which set the single-season school record for passing yards.
Oddi turned the traditional ground-and-pound Waterloo football program into a high-flying passing offense that threatened to score through the air on any down. The previous passing record stood since the late 1980s, when Oddi’s current baseball head coach, Dan McGuane, threw for 1,185 yards.
“It blew my mind,” Oddi said in a phone call to the Times on setting the single-season passing yards record. “I wasn’t really thinking about it too much in the season. I was just thinking about going from game-to-game and trying to do my best out there. I didn’t even know that my baseball coach Dan McGuane had the record so it was awesome to take it because I know he was an exceptional quarterback. He said he was excited to pass the torch from him to me. It was awesome, I couldn’t believe it.”
“He’s been very supportive of me,” Oddi added on his recent conversations with McGuane since breaking the record. “He was glad to hear that I beat him out.”
Oddi’s father, Brian Oddi Sr., use to coach with Tyrone Thomas and witnessed his son set a record for a school that he’s watched his entire life.
“I think we all knew that we could do it,” the younger Oddi said on his team’s past season in football. “We definitely did better than what we were expected to do. It was just a great season; we put it all together. We have a great senior class. We just made things happen out on the football field.”
Oddi and his senior teammate, Kyle Slywka, lost their grandfathers during the 2020 quarantine, adding on to the already difficult circumstances they had to play through.
“They’re great. They’re exceptional athletes. I love all of them,” Oddi said of his football teammates. “They’re just playmakers, and they definitely made me look good sometimes. I tried to put the ball in their hands and let them do their thing. It was great.”
Oddi’s football career came to an end after falling to eventual champions Livonia in the Class C sectional semifinals.
“It was definitely weird,” Oddi said on playing football in the spring. “Usually before school starts you have those double practices. It was weird to only have two weeks, three weeks of practices before we actually starting playing games — not a lot of preparation time. We got things going a lot more quickly than usual.”
This past week, Oddi signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Monroe Community College.
He is looking forward to finishing up his high school sports career after playing four sports this past school year, a first for him and a handful of other athletes in the area.
Oddi picked up golf in the Fall I season, a sport that he’s had interest in but has never been able to play with football traditionally occurring at the same time.
After playing golf, basketball and football, Oddi writes his final high school sports chapter playing baseball for McGuane, where the two will go down as two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever sling it wearing the Indians’ uniform.
Although, as of now, both of their focuses remain fixed on the diamond.