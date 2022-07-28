CHICAGO — On Tuesday the Chicago Bears opened up their 2022 training camp in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Why is that significant?
It’s because that’s the start of Canandaigua graduate Ryan Poles’ first training camp as the general manager of the Bears as he prepares for his first season as an NFL GM.
Poles, 36, had been an executive in the Kansas City Chiefs organization since 2009, which includes his Super Bowl ring he obtained in 2020 when he was the assistant director of player personnel at the time.
Since being named as the Bears GM back in January of this year, he has already made an impact with boosting the offensive line in Chicago.
Poles added tackle Riley Reiff and guard Michael Schofield in his first off-season.
Reiff, a former first round draft pick, played for the Bengals in 2021 and has started in 140 of his 148 total games played in the NFL.
Schofield was a third round pick back in 2014 by the Denver Broncos and spent some time with Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. His biggest accomplishment was winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos back in 2016.
Poles is just getting started in Chicago but with the main focus of protecting second-year quarterback Justin Fields is a great start in bringing back success to the Bears franchise.
The Bears will open up the 2022 regular season schedule at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.